FYI Calendar: Arts Live presents “Ascension Day” Jan. 25-28

Take The Kids

"Ascension Day" -- How choices made in youth can alter the course of a lifetime is explored in this one-act play, set in a Wisconsin Bible camp in the spring of 1947, 7 p.m. Jan. 25-26; 2 & 7 p.m. Jan. 27; 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. 521-4932 or artslivetheatre.com. Recommended for 10 and older.

Try Out

"The Scarlet Pimpernel" -- With NWA Audio Theater, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 25, First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn St. in Springdale. Email NWAAudioTheater@gmail.com.

Risque Cabaret -- With Theatre Collective NWA, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26, The Medium in Springdale. Email casting@nwatheatrecollective.org.

Shiloh Singers -- Delayed by weather to 6 p.m. Jan. 29, in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Find out more on the Shiloh Singers Facebook page.

Cure Cabin Fever

Pontoon Boat Tours -- 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Arkansas River in Fort Smith. Hosted by Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center. Free. Register at 501-710-6285.

See Some Art

Opening Reception -- For "Faces & Figures of the Permanent Collection," 5-7 p.m. Jan. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Make Something

Stained Mosaic Glass -- With artist Cheri Bohn, 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $65. artsonmainvb.com.

Bean Animal Art -- 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Learn Something New

Gallery Talk -- NWA Weavers' Guild, 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bird Migration & Light Pollution -- With Kent Marts of Lights Out Heartland, 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eat & Drink

Evenings In Eleven -- A locally inspired, five-course menu created by Executive Chef Timothy Ordway, 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wintertime Market -- With local food and art, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 27, 101 E. Cherry St. in downtown Rogers. rogerslocalfoodmarket.com.

Read a Book

Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club -- January's topic is "Learn Something New," noon Jan. 25, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Hoopla Book Club -- A new book club starting with "Endless Nights" by Agatha Christie, 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Meet The Author

Story Time With Caroline Uhorchak -- Author of "Otter Cove," 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Book Signing -- With Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of "Chain Gang All-Stars," 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Bentonville Public Library. Free; note date change! bentonvillelibrary.org.

See The World

Chinese New Year Celebration -- 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration -- 11 a.m. Jan. 27, followed by traditional dance with the Chinese Association of NWA at 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Burns Night Dinner -- A fundraiser for the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe & Drum Corps, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Bricktown Brewery in Fort Smith. $40. eventbrite.com.

