Get to know: Arkansas D-line target Tajh Overton

Class of 2026 defensive lineman Tajh Overton received an offer from Arkansas while visiting Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' Junior Day last Saturday.

Overton, 6-3 and 275 pounds, of Owasso, Okla., had offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State prior to visiting Arkansas. Coach Sam Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams made a strong impression on him.

“I liked Coach Pittman's energy, and I like Coach Adams' energy,” Overton said. “I like how they were straightforward that they wanted me, and they take good care of their players.”

Overton recorded 64 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries as a sophomore. His teammate, class of 2025 offensive lineman Blake Cherry, also received an offer from the Razorbacks last Saturday.

Nickname: Big T

Favorite thing about playing on the D-line: Ruining run game

Football has taught me: How to be mentally tougher

My funniest football moment: A scoop-and-score touchdown

Playlist: YoungBoy

My favorite TV show: Outer Banks

If I won the lottery, my first purchase would be: A house

My favorite influencer is: Ray Lewis

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: Past to relive good moments

Two things that really irritate me: Lazy people and complainers

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Frank Ocean because he’s my favorite artist

My hidden talent: I’m good at swimming

Favorite fast-food restaurant: Panda Express

Favorite food buffet: Cici's Pizza

I will never ever eat: Fish

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Taylor Swift

What sports is the most boring to watch: Softball

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My best friend

I miss my: Friends from my old school

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Any Pacific Island

I’m terrified of: Wasps

Love or hate horror movies: I love them because I don’t get scared

Do you think aliens exist: No

Best advice I’ve received: Hard work beats talent

My role model and why: My coach because he’s the hardest worker I know