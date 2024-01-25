Waterfowl habitats

Bryan Hendricks' column in Sunday's sports section reiterated the importance that habitat is the mitigating factor in waterfowl populations. If it were not for the efforts of Ducks Unlimited (DU) the past 87 years, waterfowl populations--and hunters in Arkansas and across the USA--would be in a much worse situation.

Through DU's efforts, over 15.5 million acres have been conserved across North America in critical breeding grounds and important habitat in key migration areas in all four flyways. In Arkansas alone, DU has conserved over 370,000 acres on both public and private lands. Many DU projects have an even more direct impact on hunters where DU works with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to provide/improve public hunting opportunities. If you hunt waterfowl, you should support Ducks Unlimited.

JEFF LAWRENCE

Pangburn

Stand against violence

I am not writing to take sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Those for one side or the other may see my neutrality as taking sides, the opposite side, but I am for both. What I am against is violence, killing, and dispossession. I condemn all terrorism, including the horrific attack on innocent Israeli citizens on Oct. 7, and I equally oppose all military responses to terrorism.

Some say I am naïve to think that terrorism can be stopped by anything but overwhelming force, but it seems naïve to me to think that killing can be stopped by more killing. The American-led Global War on Terror has not ended terrorism in over two decades. Arguably, it has increased terrorism worldwide. The goal of terrorism is almost always to provoke a military response. When our first reaction is to use bombs, terrorists get exactly what they wanted. That may seem counterintuitive, but terrorists thrive on chaos and conflict. For them, the worst thing that can happen is that dialogue and peace follow.

Answers are admittedly not easy, but we must start by calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, if for no other reason than to end the killing of innocent children, far higher in this war than in any other recent wars. Instead of sending military aid, we must provide substantial humanitarian aid for the innocent victims. Finally, we must encourage resumption of the peace negotiations that the terrorists were so desperate to wreck.

DONNAL WALTER

Roland

On biased editorials

Why are the descriptors hard-right and far-right applied to the "bipartisan" budget proposal? Why doesn't the editorial writer apply hard-left and far-left to the opposition to budget cuts? Such biased writing has J.R. Starr spinning.

You can tell from that reference how long I have been a subscriber. Do better.

DAN STICKFORD

North Little Rock

Maximizing profits

Everyone seems to be concerned with the price of gasoline. No one seems to remember President Carter’s mandate to increase miles per gallon of all personal vehicles. He left trucks off the mandate because they were used for commercial business and construction.

Bingo; the oil industry cried foul. How were they ever going to get value from their assets? These CEOs went to the auto manufacturers and proposed the problem be solved if they could convince people to buy vehicles that consumed their product.

What appeared over the next few years? Bigger and bigger pickups. Yes, your little Ford F150, Chevrolet Sierra, each a half-ton truck, is now three times the size of its predecessor with a six-passenger crew cab and a shorter bed to carry goods. No longer can a 6-foot board fit in the bed of the new bigger truck, but it gets between 11 and 30 mpg. My 1992 Chevrolet S10 gets 27mpg. I can put a 6’-by-4’ panel in the back of my truck with room to spare. I see the same thing hanging over the back or leaning on the cab because it will not fit in the bed of the truck that was supposed to be a business tool.

I worked in the oil industry from the final days of being America’s savior and working within the industry to maximize production and minimize waste and environmental damage. Corporations worked together to achieve profit while protecting us from the damage from oil spills, pipeline breaks and environmental damage from refining. Somewhere that goal got lost and profit became the only end and reason to be. Chevron went after Gulf Oil (I worked for Gulf Oil); they told the explorationists they would only keep the “best.” The “best” went to work for Exxon and others. When the deal was finalized they had only those employees who thought they would be maintaining their seniority if they stayed. Texaco was bought by Chevron sometime after I was “terminated” for reaching the age of 55. They would hire me as “contract” under another company. They paid me an additional $1,000 if I wouldn’t sue.

These “new” family trucks are to maximize profits for the oil industry. Keep on buying them. Chevron and Exxon thank you.

JUDY LADD

Hot Springs

Funny highway signs

For heaven’s sake. Now we shouldn’t have certain signs over the interstates because we can’t understand them? Isn’t the purpose of them to get you to look at the information? Sounds like the idea of misspelling one word in a sign on purpose so that all of us with English teachers as mothers will immediately notice the error (and read it!). Surely I’m not the only one who thinks that would be the greatest job in the world, to think up clever signs.

JO HALTER PAULUS

Little Rock