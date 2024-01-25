LR home struck by gunfire, police say

Little Rock police responded late Monday night to a home that was struck by gunfire, according to a police incident report.

Police responded around 11:39 p.m. to a report of criminal mischief at 29 Portsmouth Drive, the report stated. The resident told police that a bullet came through his bedroom wall and went right above his wife's head, police said.

The couple's 9-year-old son was also in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

Police said they were able to find a bullet entry and exit hole in the wall of the resident's bedroom but did not find any shell casings at the scene.

The resident said he heard two volleys of gunfire to the north when his home was struck; however, he did not see anything, the report stated.

No suspects have been named.