Man arrested in November North Little Rock homicide

A man wanted by North Little Rock police on charges related to a Nov. 21 homicide turned himself in to police Thursday, a police news release states.

Jonelle Mathis, 39, of North Little Rock surrendered to authorities at the North Little Rock District Court, one day after authorities issued warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act, the release states.

Police identified Mathis as a suspect in the killing of Jason Smith, 43, of North Little Rock, who officers found shot just after midnight Nov. 21 at a residence in the 1500 block of West 35th Street.

Smith died of his wounds at an area hospital, authorities said.

Mathis was booked in the Pulaski County jail, the release states, and his first court date had not yet been set Thursday afternoon. He had not yet appeared in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster, and the news release did not list a bail amount.