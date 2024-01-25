Memphis chief to stay on as interim

MEMPHIS -- The Memphis police chief who was in charge when Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten by five officers will serve on an interim basis under a newly elected mayor, officials said Tuesday.

The Memphis City Council had been set to vote Tuesday on whether to retain or replace Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, who has been under heavy scrutiny since Nichols was beaten to death after a traffic stop near his home.

But before the planned vote, Memphis Mayor Paul Young suggested to a council committee that Davis serve as the interim chief to see what effect she can have on crime, policy and community engagement, the Commercial Appeal reported. The reappointment vote was then postponed.

The council's executive committee, which includes all of the council's 13 members, recommended by a 7 -6 vote to reject the official reappointment of Davis two weeks ago.

Young took office Jan. 1 after he was elected in November. He had sought Davis' reappointment, saying he firmly believed she was the right person for the job but that he would make a change if she did not produce the results the city needs. Davis was appointed by previous Mayor Jim Strickland, who left office because of term limits.

The Memphis chapter of the NAACP had supported Davis. Activists who have called for police reform wanted Davis out.

In all, seven officers were fired for violating department policies, resulting in Nichols' death, while an eighth was allowed to retire before he could be fired.

Five of the fired officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith -- were charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in state court, and with civil rights violations in federal court.

Davis disbanded the Scorpion unit after the beating, and she was initially praised for quickly firing the officers. But Nichols' death shined a bright light on the department and Davis.

Davis, the city and the former officers are also being sued by Nichols' mother in federal court. Filed in April, the $550 million lawsuit blames them for his death and accuses Davis of allowing the Scorpion unit's aggressive tactics to go unchecked despite warning signs.