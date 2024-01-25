Missing man, 31, found dead Thursday morning in Pine Bluff

The body of a missing man was found dead in a cart on East 26th Avenue after 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Pine Bluff police.

Police responded to the area of East 26th Avenue and South Indiana Street in an attempt to locate a missing person, according to a news release. Derrick McAfee, 31, had been reported missing the night before, police said. His family located his vehicle empty near the area of the intersection, called police and then began searching the area.

The cart where McAfee’s body was located was near the address of 1300 W. 26th Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner’s office. It was not specified what type of cart was used.

“Detectives state that this case is an apparent homicide,” according to police. “His body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.”

The homicide is in the early stages of the investigation, and there is no suspect information. This would be the second homicide of the year in Pine Bluff. The first claimed the life of Pine Bluff High School student Kendall Burton, 16, on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tipline at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.



