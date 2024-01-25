Motor sports regional calendar

REGIONAL CALENDAR

FEBRUARY

23-25 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, Winter Blast, late models $2,000 to win, modifieds $1,500 to win

MARCH

8-9 Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La., Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000/$10,000 to win

9-10 Wolf Bayou Motocross, Drasco, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

15 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win

23-24 Pine Bluff Motocross, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

29-30 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Wimp Reed IMCA Spring Nationals

APRIL

6 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, Cow Patty 50, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win

6-7 Deer Creek Motocross, Sheridan, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

9 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, High Limit Racing sprint car series, $20,000 to win

12 Texarkana 67 Speedway, High Limit Racing sprint car series, $12,000 to win

12 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

13 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Titan Legends, late models

26 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., World of Outlaws Late Model Series

27-28 River Ridge Motocross, Norfork, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

MAY

4 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win

10-11 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Bad Boy 98, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000/$12,000 to win

11 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Hooker Hood Classic, sprits

18 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, J.D. Garrison IMCA Stock Car Special

18 Greenville (Miss.) Speedway, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints

25 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, United Sprint Car Series Speedweek

25-26 Pine Bluff Motocross, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

26 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, United Sprint Car Series Speedweek

JUNE

1 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Titan Legends, late models

7 Crowley's Ridge Raceway, Paragould, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints

8 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints

14 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints

15 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis,, sixth annual Greg Hodnett Memorial, sprints

15-16 South of the Ozarks Motocross, Ratcliff, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

21 Two Dollar Pistol Motor Speedway, Plumerville, American Sprint Car Series national tour

22 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, American Sprint Car Series national tour

29 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, United Sprint Car Series

JULY

2 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, DirtCar Summer Nationals, late models, modifieds

4 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, DirtCar Summernationals, late models, modifieds

13 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Ralph Henson Memorial, ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints

13 Greenville (Miss.) Speedway, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints

26 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,555 to win

27 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win

AUGUST

9-10 Greenville (Miss.) Speedway, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints

16-17 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, 32nd annual Topless 100, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series

31-Sept. 1 South of the Ozarks Motocross, Ratcliff, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

SEPTEMBER

6-7 Texarkana 67 Speedway, USAC national sprints, ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints, ASCS Elite Non-wing Sprints

13 Two Dollar Pistol Motor Speedway, Plumerville, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win

14 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win

21 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, third annual Mod Lite Nationals

21-22 Deerk Creek Motocross, Sheridan, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

26-28 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, 29th annual Schoenfeld Headers Mid-America IMCA Stock Car Championship

27 Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La., World of Outlaws Late Model Series

27-28 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, World Short Track Challenge, American Sprint Car Series national tour, United Sprint Car Series

28 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, Titan Series, late models

OCTOBER

10-12 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, eighth annual Race For Hope, IMCA modifieds

11-12 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Flip Flop 50, United Sprint Car Series, Legend Late Model Series

12-13 River Ridge Motocross, Norfork, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

25-26 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

26-27 Wolf Bayou Motocross, Drasco, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross

NOVEMBER

1-2 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Short Track Nationals, ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints