Country singer Chris Young was arrested at a Nashville bar after an alleged altercation with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks, according to court documents. Young, who was described as having having bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, was arrested Monday night and charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, news outlets reported, citing arrest affidavits. The agents were checking the Tin Roof when they first encountered Young sitting at a bar and checked his identification, the arrest affidavit said. After that, Young, 38, began questioning and videoing agents and then he and others followed them into the Dawg House next door, the affidavit said. As the agents were leaving that bar, Young put his hands out to stop the agents and struck one on the shoulder, who then pushed the singer to create distance between them, the affidavit said. When another agent approached Young, the singer stepped back and declined to follow orders, so he was physically detained and arrested, the affidavit said. While agents were attempting to leave, multiple people with Young started following agents, making the incident hostile, it said. Voicemails and emails left for Young's representatives on Tuesday seeking comment weren't immediately returned.

The Grand Ole Opry issued an apology as fans complained about Elle King's "horrible" and "profane" performance Friday at the storied country music venue's Dolly Parton birthday celebration. "Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk and profane performance," one fan lamented on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Dolly Parton would've been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that." Video footage shows four-time Grammy nominee King, 34, forgetting the lyrics to Parton's "Marry Me" and cursing on stage. "Don't tell Dolly because it's her birthday," she sang. "Y'all bought tickets for this s***? You ain't getting your money back," the banjo-playing "Ex's & Oh's" singer mocked the audience before announcing that she was "f***ing hammered." The Opry wrote Saturday, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance." Parton did not attend the Grand Ole Opry event.