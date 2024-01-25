U.S. Postal Service

to buy 6 Canoo vans

Electric vehicle maker Canoo Inc. said Wednesday the U.S. Postal Service will purchase six of its vehicles.

The company which has manufacturing operations in Oklahoma said it will deliver the right-hand drive LDV 190 models sometime in the first quarter. The move by the Post Office is part of a $40 million plan that targets improving the Postal Service's delivery systems along with other upgrades, according to a news release.

Canoo said recently it delivered an unspecified number of vehicles to Utah-based Kingbee Vans -- a work-ready van rental company. Canoo also has delivered three vehicles to the State of Oklahoma. Canoo has said it has an order book valued at more than $3 billion, with large scale customers that include Walmart and Kingbee.

Canoo has yet to post a profitable quarter or meaningful revenue and has been burning through cash as it tries to bring its vehicles to market at scale.

Shares of Canoo closed at 16 cents, down less than a cent or about 3% in trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq CM exchange.

-- John Magsam

Tech firm to invest

$10B in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. -- An unnamed tech company will invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday.

Reeves said it will be the state's largest-ever private corporate investment -- four times larger than the previous record. He is asking the Republican-controlled Legislature to meet in a special session today to approve $44 million in state incentives.

"This is truly a monumental day for the state of Mississippi," Reeves said at a news conference.

He said the company is one of the 20 largest in the world, and he will release its name after the special session. The governor said the data centers could be operational by 2027.

Most of the state money -- $32 million -- will go toward job training programs, Reeves said.

The two sites are in Madison County, north of Jackson, he said.

The Legislature met in special session last week and approved incentives for a factory that will make batteries for electric vehicles. It will be in Marshall County near Tennessee.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index ends

1.61 lower at 913.89

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 913.89, down 1.61 points.

"The S&P 500 closed higher for a fifth consecutive session despite losing momentum in afternoon trading triggered by a weak treasury auction as the energy and communication services sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.