GOLF

Yu shines at Farmers

Kevin Yu of Taiwan shot a bogey-free, 8-under 64 on the North Course at Torrey Pines to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday. The eight lowest scores came on the North Course, which generally plays a few strokes easier than the South Course on the municipal layouts on a bluff high above the Pacific Ocean. Players have a round on each course before the cut. The final two rounds will be played on the South Course. Cantlay, ranked No. 6 in the world, had just one bogey and fared better than No. 5 Xander Schauffele and defending champion and seventh-ranked Max Homa, both of whom played the South Course. Schauffele, a local who played at San Diego State, shot a 3-under 69 while Homa had all three of his bogeys in the first seven holes in carding a 2-under 70. The best score on the South Course was a 5-under 67 by Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who arrived Monday from Dubai and was able to play only nine holes on the North Course on Tuesday. The Farmers ends Saturday to avoid being shown opposite the NFL conference championship games. Yu, a 25-year-old who played at Arizona State, is seeking his first PGA Tour win. He tied for third at The American Express last week, two shots behind Kevin Dunlap, the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria turned in a 3-under 69. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) posted a 2-under 70.

BASEBALL

Hoskins to sign with Brewers

Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $34 million, two-year contract, filling the team's opening at first base. A person familiar with the move confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was pending a physical. Milwaukee won the NL Central last year with a 92-70 record before getting eliminated by Arizona in their Wild Card Series. The addition of Hoskins gives the Brewers another power bat for the middle of their lineup. They had Rowdy Tellez and Carlos Santana at first base in 2023, but they let go of Tellez after the season and he signed with Pittsburgh in December. Santana remains a free agent. Jake Bauers also could play first with Milwaukee after he was acquired in a November trade with the New York Yankees.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins, DC part ways

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after just one season, the team announced Wednesday. Fangio, 65, replaced Josh Boyer as Miami's defensive coordinator last offseason and led the Dolphins' defense to a No. 10 finish in 2023, up from 18th at the end of the 2022 season. It was the first time Miami finished a season with a top-10 defense since 2010. Fangio served as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles for the last half of the 2022 season, helping them prepare for Super Bowl 57, and he is expected to be a top candidate for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Packers fire DC

Joe Barry is out as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator after a turbulent third season on the job that ended with a loss in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. Green Bay ranked 10th in points allowed per game (20.6), 17th in yards allowed per game (335.1) and 23rd in yards allowed per play (5.4) during the regular season with a defense featuring eight former first-round draft picks. That included a brutal three-game stretch late in the season when the Packers allowed 29.3 points per game while going 1-2 against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

SKIING

German goes back-to-back

Linus Strasser became the first German skier in 34 years to win two men's World Cup slaloms in a row by triumphing at a night race Wednesday, three days after he won the slalom of the classic Hahnenkamm event in Kitzbuehel, Austria. Racing in the rain in front of 22,500 spectators, Strasser held on to his first-run lead as he beat Timon Haugan of Norway by 0.28 seconds. Olympic champion and last year's winner Clement Noel of France was 1.02 behind in third. The last skier from Germany who won back-to-back slaloms was Armin Bittner. The second of his two wins in January 1990 also happened in Schladming. Two years ago, Strasser also won the annual night race -- held at the venue of the 2013 world championships -- for his third career victory but didn't win another event until last weekend.

Germany's Linus Strasser reacts after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Schladming, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)



Norway's Timon Haugan reacts after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Schladming, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)



