Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 25, 1924

A baby boy born Jan. 16 at St. Vincent's Infirmary has seven living grandmothers, three grandfathers and his parents, a total of 12 living ancestors. While the average small boy once will see obvious inconveniences in such a host of watchful grandparents, it must be admitted that young boy's chances for the lowest rates in life insurance look exceedingly bright. Incidentally, the baby boy is the fifth in two five-generation series of his family.

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1974

An urban affairs program in which students will intern and take some courses at Little Rock City Hall will be started this fall by the political science department at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, in co-operation with city officials. Students will receive six hours of credits for a one-year internship at City Hall in which they will work for 12 to 15 hours a week under the supervision of the city manager's office.

25 years ago

Jan. 25, 1999

Church-goers in Central Arkansas heard messages Sunday centered around rebuilding lives and thanking God for those who were spared by the tornadoes that struck Thursday and killed seven people in the state. "The God we serve doesn't need electricity," the Rev. Leonard Terrell said to worshippers attending services held in the cold and by candlelight at the 34th Street Missionary Baptist Church. Bundled in coats and hats, the congregation rejoiced in the realization that they survived the storm that devastated their community south of Roosevelt Road and east of the State Fairgrounds. Several church members lost property and homes in the area hit hardest by Thursday's storms. Terrell's church suffered minor roof damage and one broken stained-glass panel.

10 years ago

Jan. 25, 2014

The Little Rock School District will showcase its special-program magnet schools at the Magnet School Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Park Plaza mall. The annual fair features performances by students at the schools. Principals, teachers and volunteers from the schools will be on hand to provide information about the magnet-school curriculum, activities and enrollment procedures. The magnet schools are Booker Arts, Carver Math-Science, Gibbs Foreign Language/International Studies, and Williams Traditional magnet elementary schools; Horace Mann Arts and Science Magnet Middle School; and Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School. Additionally, Central High School offers a magnet program in international studies, and Dunbar Middle School offers a magnet program in gifted and talented education/international studies. The Central and Dunbar magnet programs are not schoolwide programs, meaning not all students attending those schools participate.