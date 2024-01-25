OTHERS SAY: In their own words

The Biden administration continues to pressure Israel to agree to a cease-fire with Hamas. Apparently President Joe Biden and his foreign policy team have turned a deaf ear to what the terror group's leaders make clear: They have no intention of co-existing peacefully with the Jewish state.

On Monday, the Middle East Media Research Institute released a transcript of a talk this month between a Kuwaiti podcaster and Khaled Mashal, former head of Hamas.

Mashal tells his interviewer that Hamas has no interest in a two-state solution that would require Palestinians to live in peace alongside Israel.

"First, we have nothing to do with the two-state solution," he said during the interview. "We reject this notion, because it means you would get a promise for a state, yet you are required to recognize the legitimacy of the other state, which is the Zionist entity. This is unacceptable."