Out for revenge

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time this season, the University of Arkansas women's basketball team is set to play an opponent for the second time.

The Razorbacks (14-6, 2-3 SEC) will seek to avenge a 73-63 loss at Kentucky in the SEC opener when they host the Wildcats today at 7 p.m. at Walton Arena.

Kentucky (9-10, 2-3) has the league's worst rebound margin at minus-2.89, but held a 36-28 advantage on the glass in their Jan. 4 victory over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas shot 33.3% from the floor at Kentucky, including 4 of 27 (14.8%) from three-point range.

Seventh-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said the Razorbacks did not have the toughness needed to win in the first meeting between the teams.

"Very physical," Neighbors said of what his team learned about the Wildcats earlier this month. "We did not have [the players] prepared for the physicality first SEC game out. I thought we did, but I was wrong.

"[Kentucky is] very physically defensively. Offensively, they got to where they just started showing their athleticism driving it at the basket when Maryam [Dauda] got in foul trouble."

Kentucky senior forward Ajae Petty had 22 points and 19 rebounds against Arkansas. Petty scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats pull away after the Razorbacks had taken a lead.

"They are very good at identifying your weakness and going at it until you fix it," Neighbors said. "Which I think we have fixed since then, so hopefully it'll be something different.

"I think Ajae Petty's maturation, how much hard work she put into the offseason, it's got to have her in the conversation for [most improved player in the SEC]. ... I think she should get an award for the most dedicated, the most time-well-spent during the offseason, because she has really become an impact player in our league and her numbers speak for it."

Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott, who leads the SEC with 22.3 points per game, has not played since the first matchup against Kentucky. Scott has missed four consecutive games dealing with a back injury.

Neighbors said Scott was cleared early Tuesday and would begin practicing again. It has not been announced if Scott will be available for tonight's game.

"We hope this is that ramp-up period [that happens] when you're out for a period of time," Neighbors said. "You don't ever want to bring anybody -- especially a freshman -- back too fast."

In Scott's absence, junior guard Samara Spencer has picked up much of the Razorbacks' scoring. Spencer has averaged 20.8 points in conference play and scored a game-high 25 points against Kentucky.

"The spotlight doesn't change for her," Neighbors said of Spencer. "That's a kid that treats every game the same, and as a result of that, when the spotlight does come on, she doesn't have to feel different.

"She doesn't know the difference between [crowds of] 13,000 and 1,300. She really doesn't. She's not afraid of the moment. She accepts that opportunity and the responsibility when I call an action that's going to require her to drive it at the basket. Her eyes light up...She's built for that. I think that speaks to just kind of the way she approaches life."

Kentucky will enter the game with some confidence after upending Missouri 76-71 on Sunday. The Wildcats and Razorbacks are in a three-way with Texas A&M for seventh place in the SEC standings.

Arkansas will look to shake off a 99-68 loss at No. 9 LSU, the largest margin of defeat since a 46-point loss last January at top-ranked South Carolina.

The Razorbacks only won three games the rest of the regular season following last year's drubbing against the Gamecocks.

Neighbors said he counts on fifth-year guard Makayla Daniels and Spencer, a duo who has started a combined 226 games, not to let the same thing happen this season.

"Mak and Sam can tell these other kids about it," Neighbors said. "Hey, you're going to get beat by 30 in this league. You sign up for this league. You're going to be playing the defending national champions probably, or a Final Four team.

"You have got to move past it, and you can't let LSU beat us twice. You can't let what happened at LSU hurt us against Kentucky. I think they tell that story in the locker room."