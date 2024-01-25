Rebels hand Hogs another thrashing

Ole Miss finally beat University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman.

The Rebels' 77-51 victory Wednesday night at SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., was the first time Ole Miss has beaten Musselman in his five seasons at Arkansas.

Ole Miss became the last SEC team to beat Musselman, who is 4-1 against the Rebels.

Every other SEC team has beaten Arkansas at least twice since Musselman became the Razorbacks' coach for the 2019-20 season.

Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) played without junior guard Tramon Mark, the team's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game.

Mark missed the game due to migraine headaches, Razorback Sports Network play-by-play radio broadcaster Chuck Barrett said.

Barrett said Mark hasn't practiced this week and missed Wednesday's shoot-around.

Senior guard Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks with 11 points in 27 minutes. He left the game with 9:42 left with an apparent knee injury after taking a fall trying to fight through a screen, but came back in with 4:08 left.

Arkansas sophomore guard Joseph Pinion scored 10 points and sophomore guard Keyon Menifield had seven.

Razorbacks sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who played off the bench after starting the previous 18 games, missed the second half with what the SEC Network broadcast crew said was knee soreness.

Brazile played 12 minutes in the first half and had 3 points and 4 rebounds. He hit 3 of 4 free throws and missed his only field goal attempt.

Junior point guard Jaylen Murray led Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3) with 21 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Rebels senior guard Matthew Murrell scored 18 points and junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield had 11.

Rebels guard Allen Flanigan, a fifth-year senior from Little Rock Parkview, had 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for Ole Miss.

The 26-point final margin was the largest for the the Rebels against Arkansas in 58 SEC matches.

Ole Miss' most-lopsided victory over Arkansas in SEC play previously was 19 points, when the Rebels beat the Razorbacks 71-52 in 1997 and 73-54 in 2003. Both games were at Oxford.

The Rebels' largest margin in beating the Razorbacks ever was by 53 points in a 117-66 victory over Arkansas at Oxford in 1966.

Ole Miss opened the second half on a 13-5 run and pushed their lead to 51-31 on Murray's three-pointer with 14:53 left.

The Razorbacks didn't pull closer than 16 points the rest of the game.

Ole Miss improved to 12-0 at home this season and 3-0 in SEC games including victories over Florida and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas fell to 0-3 in road games. They Razorbacks also lost at Georgia and Florida.

Battle hit two free throws with 23.4 seconds left in the first half to cut the Ole Miss halftime lead to 38-26.

The Razorbacks shot 38.1% in the half (8 of 21) and had 10 turnovers.

Ole Miss, which had three turnovers in the first half, outscored Arkansas 17-2 in points off turnovers and shot 45.2% (14 of 31), including 4 of 10 on three-pointers.

The Razorbacks never led and fell behind 5-0 on a three-pointer by Brakefield and driving basket by Murray.

Menifield made a steal and scored on layup to make it 5-2.

Ole Miss had a 13-4 run and moved ahead 18-6 with 12:38 left on TJ Caldwell's dunk.

Pinion's three-pointer cut Arkansas' deficit to 18-9.

The Rebels moved ahead 24-9 for a 15-point lead -- their largest of the half on Murrell's three-pointer at the 10:06 mark.

Arkansas outscored Ole Miss 14-5 over a 6:02 span and pulled with 29-23 on Battle's three-point play with 4:08 left in the half.

Brakefield's three-point play and 7-5 senior center Jamarion Sharp hitting 1 of 2 free throws gave the Rebels a 35-23 lead.

After Brazile hit 1 of 2 free throws, another three-point play by Brakefield put Ole Miss ahead 38-24 with 47.3 seconds left before halftime.

Ole Miss broke a five-game losing streak to Arkansas.

Prior to Wednesday night, the Rebels' most recent victory over the Razorbacks was 84-67 on Jan. 19, 2019.

Battle and senior forward Denijay Harris both made their first starts of the season in the 19th game. Also starting for the Razorbacks were Menifield, senior guard Davonte Davis and senior forward Chandler Lawson.

Arkansas has started 1-5 in SEC play for the second consecutive season.

Last season, the Razorbacks recovered to finish 8-10 in the SEC and were a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they beat Illinois and No. 1 seed Kansas to advance to the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion Connecticut.

Musselman is 1-2 against Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard.

Beard was Texas Tech's coach when the Red Raiders beat Musselman's Nevada Wolf Pack 82-76 in overtime at Lubbock, Texas, during the 2017-18 season.

Musselman and Arkansas beat Beard and Texas Tech 68-66 in a 2021 NCAA Tournament second-round game at Indianapolis.

The Razorbacks dropped to 52-34 all-time against Ole Miss, including 30-28 in SEC matchups.

Arkansas returns home to play No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Wildcats (14-4, 4-2) lost at South Carolina 79-62 on Tuesday night.

Musselman is 3-2 against Kentucky.