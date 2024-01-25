School news: Mississippi State, Belmont, SNHU

Mississippi State

Samuel Ball of Berryville is among 178 Mississippi State students inducted into MSU's National Society of Collegiate Scholars chapter.

NSCS inductees are first- or second-year undergraduate students who have completed credits equivalent to one term of full-time study and hold a cumulative 3.4 GPA.

The NSCS was founded in 1994 and is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies, and the society is a recognized organization at nearly 300 campuses across the U.S.

Mississippi State University is land-grant university located in Starkville.

Belmont

The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall 2023 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Included from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Sydney Barton of Prairie Grove; Bailey Bradford of Fort Smith; Elias Dranow of Fayetteville; Nathaniel Fincher of Fort Smith; Jenna Gilmore of Bentonville; Samantha Lewandowski of Springdale; Grace Litzinger of Fayetteville; Addison McArdle of Fayetteville.

Breanna McArdle of Fayetteville; Arantxa Pardue of Fayetteville; Nicholas Plumlee of Bentonville; Juan Segura of Bentonville; Michael Senn of Bentonville; David Sieck of Greenwood; Samuel Smith of West Fork; Ashlyn Stephens of Bentonville; Carson Wasemiller of Fayetteville.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries and offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master's programs and five doctoral degrees.

Angelo State

Angelo State University has announced the students achieving the Dean's List for the 2023 fall semester, including Millicent Switzer of Bentonville.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Switzer is majoring in Mass Media at Angelo State.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a four-year public school in San Angelo, Texas.

Berry College

Berry College has announced the Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester. Honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester included Caitlin Light of Bentonville and Riley Jackson of Springdale.

Located in Rome, Ga., Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University has announced the students named to the fall 2023 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

River Valley and Northwest Arkansas students included on the fall 2023 list were:

James Winget of Harrison; Caitlin Fenton of Harrison; Lydia Martin of Fayetteville; Deborah Willis of Fayetteville; Corrine Dickson of Fayetteville; Nathan Vang of Fayetteville; Molly Morgan of Fayetteville; Tyler Nixon of Fayetteville; Jesse Fletcher of Fayettville.

Brandi Lackey of Fayetteville; Taryn Thompson of Fayetteville; Trayton Lollar of Fayetteville; Walter Norbeck of Fayetteville; Scotty Bakema of Bentonville; Deja Suarez of Bentonville; James Loyd of Bentonville; Kyle Condon of Bentonville; Timothy Suedel of Bentonville; Alexander Henrich of Centerton.

Essemone Konan of Centerton; Tara Goad of Centerton; Lenelle Russom of Centerton; Salina Petersen of Centerton; Kassidy Bauer of Decatur; Teagan Higgins of Farmington; Thomas Relph of Farmington; Vong Vang of Garfield; Joshua Romero of Garfield; Genny Williams of Garfield.

Sara Savage of Gentry; Chandler Jacobson of Lincoln; Brittany Conner-Burgess of Lowell; Ericka Resendez of Lowell; Brandilyn Carbaugh of Pea Ridge; Aaliyah Nava Robinson of Prairie Grove; Nelson Martinez of Rogers; Emily Patten of Rogers; Jeremy Snow of Rogers; Katie Maillet of Rogers; Kaitlin Dornon of Rogers.

Jennifer Powell of Rogers; Caden Bohannan of Rogers; Lorena Coreas of Rogers; Amy Trammell of Siloam Springs; Ernest Hill of Siloam Springs; Devin Hummel of Springdale; Rebekah Bennett of Springdale; Marissa Sihapanya of Springdale; William Spain of Springdale; Haley Karnish of Springdale.

Angela Parker of Coal Hill; Mary Green of Harvey; Rose Green of Paris; Emilee Jordan of Fort Smith; Austin Suter of Fort Smith; Brandon Purchase of Fort Smith; Jeffery Weaver of Fort Smith; Alexandra Henry of Fort Smith; Adam Heffley of Fort Smith; Danielle McLinn of Fort Smith.

Sophia McClure of Fort Smith; Dennis Ward of Fort Smith; Amy Bridges of Fort Smith; Morgan Baker of Barling; Melanie Fujibayashi of Greenwood; Tracy Miller of Lavaca; Tatum Scott of Magazine; Jeffery Adams of Ozark; Jennifer Ross of Van Buren; Tiffany Wise of Van Buren.

Katelyn Jones of Van Buren; Tara Riggins of Van Buren; Dawson Freeman of Van Buren; Veronica Patt of Van Buren.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

