High school basketball roundups and scores

WEDNESDAY'S ROUNDUPS

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 50, BEEBE 46 Kristyn Cooper walked away with 23 points for Parkview (9-12, 6-1 5A-Central), which responded to Tuesday's loss to Vilonia by beating the Lady Badgers. Naomi Sharpley scored 13 points, and Kirsten Johnson had eight points for the Lady Patriots.

MAMMOTH SPRING 79, MARKED TREE 41 Brynn Washam lit up the Lady Indians for 27 points as Mammoth Spring (27-4, 8-0 1A-3) prevailed. Adrianna Corbett had 18 points, and Tay Davis scored 15 points for the Lady Bears.

SALEM 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 50 Marleigh Sellars offered up a spark with 24 points as Salem (17-5, 10-0 3A-2) stayed undefeated in league play. Hadley Reed and Maddie Keen both chimed in with eight points for the Lady Greyhounds.

BOYS

MARKED TREE 63, MAMMOTH SPRING 58 Garet O'Dell kept Mammoth Spring (20-7, 8-2 1A-3) close in its loss to the top-ranked team in Class 1A. Caleb Michaels scored 18 points, and Ayden Matheny finished with 10 points for the Bears.

FARMINGTON 78, HUNTSVILLE 45 Layne Taylor surpassed the 3,000-point mark for his Farmington career and led the Cardinals to a 4A-1 Conference makeup game victory over Huntsville in Cardinal Arena. Taylor, a North Texas signee, needed five points to reach 3,000 and surpassed it with a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter. He finished with 22 points to lead four Cardinals in double figures, followed by Jaxon Berry with 17, Mason Simpson with 12 and Sam Kirkman with 10.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 53, GREENLAND 48 Tate Dixon had 17 points as Ozark Mountain jumped out to an early 19-6 lead and held off Greenland for a 2A-1 Conference victory at Western Grove. The win moved the Bears (14-12, 7-3) into a tie with Yellville-Summit for first place in the league standings with four games remaining. Kooper Baker added 15 points and Mason Gilmore 11 for Ozark Mountain, which led 31-20 at halftime and 47-33 after three quarters. James Winfrey had 15 points and Cannon Spurlock 10 for Greenland.

THE NEW SCHOOL 87, ST. PAUL 47 Jaiden Wilson had 20 points to lead four players in double figures as The New School rolled to a 1A-1 West Conference victory at St. Paul. Jaxon Hand added 19 for the Cougars (26-3, 9-0), who led 31-10 after one quarter and 66-30 at halftime, followed by Caleb Massey with 15 and Jackson Marshall with 10.

Wednesday's scores

GIRLS

5A-Central

Mount St. Mary 47, Maumelle 27

Little Rock Parkview 50, Beebe 46

Vilonia 62, Sylvan Hills 28

5A-East

Greene County Tech 46, Marion 45

West Memphis 69, Paragould 42

5A-South

Benton 61, Hot Springs Lakeside 37

4A-1

Farmington 63, Huntsville 25

4A-3

Forrest City 57, Blytheville 30

4A-7

Magnolia 53, Hope 24

4A-8

Hamburg 51, Warren 49

3A-2

Salem 55, Mountain View 50

3A-3

Rivercrest 45, Piggott 28

3A-5

Atkins 51, Maumelle Charter 45

2A-1

Ozark Mountain 56, Greenland 27

2A-2

Marshall 69, White County Central 32

2A-4

Mountainburg 50, Lavaca 37

2A-6

Barton 75, KIPP Delta 28

1A-1E

Deer 65, Lead Hill 52

1A-3

Mammoth Spring 79, Marked Tree 41

1A-4

Sacred Heart 45, Ark. School for the Deaf 13

BOYS

5A-Central

Little Rock Catholic 45, Maumelle 43

Little Rock Parkview 62, Beebe 49

Vilonia 54, Sylvan Hills 49

5A-East

Marion 62, Greene County Tech 47

West Memphis 71, Paragould 54

5A-South

Benton 85, Hot Springs Lakeside 42

4A-1

Farmington 78, Huntsville 45

4A-5

Heber Springs 58, LISA Academy West 47

4A-7

Camden Fairview 61, De Queen 35

Magnolia 63, Hope 33

4A-8

Warren 81, Hamburg 60

3A-2

Mountain View 58, Salem 43

3A-3

Rivercrest 72, Gosnell 55

3A-5

Maumelle Charter 63, Atkins 38

Mayflower 62, Baptist Prep 29

2A-1

Cotter 44, Eureka Springs 36

Ozark Mountain 53, Greenland 48

2A-4

Lavaca 63, Mountainburg 55

1A-1W

The New School 87, St. Paul 35

1A-3

Marked Tree 63, Mammoth Spring 58

1A-4

Sacred Heart 67, Ark. School for the Deaf 19