High school basketball roundups and scores

WEDNESDAY'S ROUNDUPS
GIRLS
LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 50, BEEBE 46 Kristyn Cooper walked away with 23 points for Parkview (9-12, 6-1 5A-Central), which responded to Tuesday's loss to Vilonia by beating the Lady Badgers. Naomi Sharpley scored 13 points, and Kirsten Johnson had eight points for the Lady Patriots.
MAMMOTH SPRING 79, MARKED TREE 41 Brynn Washam lit up the Lady Indians for 27 points as Mammoth Spring (27-4, 8-0 1A-3) prevailed. Adrianna Corbett had 18 points, and Tay Davis scored 15 points for the Lady Bears.
SALEM 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 50 Marleigh Sellars offered up a spark with 24 points as Salem (17-5, 10-0 3A-2) stayed undefeated in league play. Hadley Reed and Maddie Keen both chimed in with eight points for the Lady Greyhounds.
BOYS
MARKED TREE 63, MAMMOTH SPRING 58 Garet O'Dell kept Mammoth Spring (20-7, 8-2 1A-3) close in its loss to the top-ranked team in Class 1A. Caleb Michaels scored 18 points, and Ayden Matheny finished with 10 points for the Bears.
FARMINGTON 78, HUNTSVILLE 45 Layne Taylor surpassed the 3,000-point mark for his Farmington career and led the Cardinals to a 4A-1 Conference makeup game victory over Huntsville in Cardinal Arena. Taylor, a North Texas signee, needed five points to reach 3,000 and surpassed it with a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter. He finished with 22 points to lead four Cardinals in double figures, followed by Jaxon Berry with 17, Mason Simpson with 12 and Sam Kirkman with 10.
OZARK MOUNTAIN 53, GREENLAND 48 Tate Dixon had 17 points as Ozark Mountain jumped out to an early 19-6 lead and held off Greenland for a 2A-1 Conference victory at Western Grove. The win moved the Bears (14-12, 7-3) into a tie with Yellville-Summit for first place in the league standings with four games remaining. Kooper Baker added 15 points and Mason Gilmore 11 for Ozark Mountain, which led 31-20 at halftime and 47-33 after three quarters. James Winfrey had 15 points and Cannon Spurlock 10 for Greenland.
THE NEW SCHOOL 87, ST. PAUL 47 Jaiden Wilson had 20 points to lead four players in double figures as The New School rolled to a 1A-1 West Conference victory at St. Paul. Jaxon Hand added 19 for the Cougars (26-3, 9-0), who led 31-10 after one quarter and 66-30 at halftime, followed by Caleb Massey with 15 and Jackson Marshall with 10.
Wednesday's scores
GIRLS
5A-Central
Mount St. Mary 47, Maumelle 27
Little Rock Parkview 50, Beebe 46
Vilonia 62, Sylvan Hills 28
5A-East
Greene County Tech 46, Marion 45
West Memphis 69, Paragould 42
5A-South
Benton 61, Hot Springs Lakeside 37
4A-1
Farmington 63, Huntsville 25
4A-3
Forrest City 57, Blytheville 30
4A-7
Magnolia 53, Hope 24
4A-8
Hamburg 51, Warren 49
3A-2
Salem 55, Mountain View 50
3A-3
Rivercrest 45, Piggott 28
3A-5
Atkins 51, Maumelle Charter 45
2A-1
Ozark Mountain 56, Greenland 27
2A-2
Marshall 69, White County Central 32
2A-4
Mountainburg 50, Lavaca 37
2A-6
Barton 75, KIPP Delta 28
1A-1E
Deer 65, Lead Hill 52
1A-3
Mammoth Spring 79, Marked Tree 41
1A-4
Sacred Heart 45, Ark. School for the Deaf 13
BOYS
5A-Central
Little Rock Catholic 45, Maumelle 43
Little Rock Parkview 62, Beebe 49
Vilonia 54, Sylvan Hills 49
5A-East
Marion 62, Greene County Tech 47
West Memphis 71, Paragould 54
5A-South
Benton 85, Hot Springs Lakeside 42
4A-1
Farmington 78, Huntsville 45
4A-5
Heber Springs 58, LISA Academy West 47
4A-7
Camden Fairview 61, De Queen 35
Magnolia 63, Hope 33
4A-8
Warren 81, Hamburg 60
3A-2
Mountain View 58, Salem 43
3A-3
Rivercrest 72, Gosnell 55
3A-5
Maumelle Charter 63, Atkins 38
Mayflower 62, Baptist Prep 29
2A-1
Cotter 44, Eureka Springs 36
Ozark Mountain 53, Greenland 48
2A-4
Lavaca 63, Mountainburg 55
1A-1W
The New School 87, St. Paul 35
1A-3
Marked Tree 63, Mammoth Spring 58
1A-4
Sacred Heart 67, Ark. School for the Deaf 19