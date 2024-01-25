Springdale School Board vote gives superintendent flexibility to schedule makeup days

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board unanimously approved changes to the academic school calendar policy, giving Superintendent Jared Cleveland flexibility when it comes to making up student instruction days lost because of bad weather.

The 4-0 vote at Wednesday's special meeting allows Cleveland discretion in scheduling the makeup of the lost instruction days. Winter weather hit Northwest Arkansas hard early this year, and Springdale has already lost five days because of snow and ice. With two months of winter left, more bad weather could strike, meaning the possibility of more school closings.

"As a superintendent, making those weather calls is hard for all of us," Cleveland said. "You think about student safety and staff safety and all of those things."

The LEARNS Act requires public school districts to have 178 days of in-person, on-site learning to receive funding for the state's $50,000 minimum teacher salaries. Under LEARNS, virtual education -- also known as alternative methods of instruction (AMI) -- days don't count toward the 178-day threshold, and using them could endanger state funding for teachers. That essentially removes the AMI option for public schools, area administrators have said.

Districts face tacking on snow days at the end of the school year -- in June, for most districts -- after state standardized tests in the spring. That means fewer instruction days before the tests.

"It's very important for us to get as many student instruction days in front of the state assessment as we can," Cleveland said.

The tests are hugely important because the state gives public schools A-F grades based on the results. Students in schools with D's and F's this school year will qualify for educational freedom account funding to attend private schools that don't have state-applied grades and don't have any rigid testing requirements.

"When we looked at what our current policy said, we realized there wasn't a lot of flexibility in our ability to make up days," Kendra Clay, the School District's general counsel, told the board before the vote.

Possibilities for the lost instruction makeup days include teacher professional development days, flex days, Saturdays and the first two days of spring break, according to the district. Cleveland said using spring break days "would probably be the last resort of anything we do."

Springdale's academic calendar originally had May 23 as the last day of school. The calendar posted on the district's website currently lists five make-up days covering May 28-31 and June 3.

When scheduling makeup days, Cleveland would consult with the district's Personnel Policy Committee unless emergency conditions prevented a discussion, according to the district.

"We're going to do it collaboratively," Cleveland said.

The School Board's decision provides a way for Springdale to avoid makeup days in June.

"I understand moms and dads want to make sure their kids get out of school in the summertime and not have to go that much," Cleveland said. "That makes sense. We agree. And our board, thankfully, they are awesome and they thought ahead of this."