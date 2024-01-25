FOOTBALL

ASU names linebackers coach

Arkansas State University announced Wednesday the hiring of Will Windham as the Red Wolves' new linebackers coach.

Windham comes to Arkansas State after spending the past three seasons at South Alabama, but he has also spent time at Kent State, Georgia, Penn State and Mississippi State.

"Will has been associated with multiple successful programs, developing a great knowledge of the game and gaining tremendous experience," ASU Coach Butch Jones said in a news release. "He is an individual that will enhance our program with his diverse background, ability to teach the game and develop players."

During his time with South Alabama, the Jaguars posted 22 victories and played in two bowl games, including a 59-10 victory over Eastern Michigan on Dec. 23 in the 68 Ventures Bowl. Windham coached inside linebackers and safeties at Kent State, where he helped the Golden Flashes to a five-win improvement in 2019 and the school's first bowl victory against Utah State in the Frisco Bowl.

SOFTBALL

Hedgecock named preseason All-SEC

University of Arkansas senior Rylin Hedgecock was honored Wednesday with a preseason All-SEC selection by the league's coaches.

Last season, Hedgecock earned NFCA first-team All-America and All-SEC honors after she hit .335 and led the Razorbacks with 21 home runs, 62 RBI, 127 total bases, a .459 on-base percentage and a .774 slugging percentage. Her 21 home runs tied for fifth nationally.

Arkansas was picked fourth in the preseason league coaches poll, which was also released Wednesday. The Razorbacks received 103 total points to finish behind Tennessee and Georgia -- which both received six first-place votes -- as well as LSU. The Razorbacks are coming off their third consecutive 40-win season and a top-four SEC finish along with the program's sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth last season.

Arkansas opens its season Feb. 8 against Marshall at the Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Fla.

TRACK AND FIELD

JBU's Eckenroth sets record

John Brown University freshman Cera Eckenroth set the JBU women's record in the mile Saturday during the NAIA/Juco Challenge indoor meet at Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

Eckenroth won the race with a time of 5 minutes, 12.45 seconds, which also was a meet record.

The freshman bested the previous school record, set by Allika Pearson in 2023, by eight seconds.

Junior Evie Scoles placed third in the shot put and set a program record with an effort of 41 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

BASKETBALL

JBU women extend streak to 13 games

Bella Irlenborn scored a game-high 15 points as the John Brown women's team picked up its 13th straight win with a 70-46 victory at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Tarrah Stephens added 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block, while Emily Sanders had 10 points and 3 assists for the Golden Eagles (15-3, 12-0 Sooner Athletic Conference), who are ranked No. 21 in the NAIA coaches poll.

Amaya Gordon and Jerzie Bryant each scored 15 for the Stars (5-13, 4-8).

Stars defeat Golden Eagles

Oklahoma City used a 15-4 run in the second half to take the lead against John Brown University men in a 65-60 victory Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

Drew Miller led JBU (10-6, 8-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Malachi Reeves and Josh Stewart each scored 9.

Brandon Jackson led the Stars (4-13, 2-9) with 22 points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services