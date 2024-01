This week’s professional golf tournaments

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Farmers Insurance Open

SITE San Diego

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday (event began Wednesday)

COURSES Torrey Pines Golf Course: South (Par 72, 7,765 yards) and North (Par 72, 7,258 yards)

PURSE $9 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.62 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Max Homa

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today 2-6 p.m., Friday 2-4 p.m., Saturday 1-3 p.m. CBS, Friday 4-6 p.m., Saturday 3-7 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Ras Al Khaimah Championship

SITE Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Al Hamra Golf Course (Par 72, 7,410 yards)

PURSE $2.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $416,667

DEFENDING CHAMPION Daniel Gavins

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 2-7 a.m., Saturday 2:30-7 a.m., Sunday 2-7 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Drive On Championship

SITE Bradenton, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Bradenton Country Club (Par 71, 6,557 yards)

PURSE $1.75 million

WINNER'S SHARE $262,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Celine Boutier

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 3-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. (tape delay), Sunday 1-4 p.m.