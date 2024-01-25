Turnover troubles hit Hogs

The Arkansas Razorbacks got off to a sloppy start against Ole Miss and paid the price with a substantial deficit en route to a blowout loss at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday at Oxford, Miss.

The Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) had nine turnovers through the first nine-plus minutes as Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3) built a 24-9 lead.

The series of mistakes on the offensive end prompted ESPNU analyst Jimmy Dykes, the former Razorback player and women's head coach, to remark that a team that is averaging a turnover per minute is not giving itself a chance to win the game.

Among the turnovers were several bad passes, including Trevon Brazile's over-shot entry pass for Makhi Mitchell that went out of bounds, a pair of bad passes from El Ellis and a shot-clock violation.

Ole Miss held a 17-2 advantage in points off turnovers in the opening half, in which Brazile committed three turnovers, two by Ellis and one each by Mitchell, Davonte Davis, Keyon Menifield, and Jeremiah Davenport. The shot clock violation goes down as a team turnover.

Arkansas pulled within 29-23 on a three-point play by Khalif Battle with 4:07 left in the first half, but the Hogs did not hit a field goal the rest of the half and trailed 38-26 at intermission.

Brazile dinged

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile went way up and over after being tossed by 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp late in the first half.

Brazile was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee issue during the halftime break, finishing with 3 points on 3-of-4 free throw shooting and 0-of-1 three-point shooting, and 4 rebounds.

Brazile had just pushed Sharp in the lane while angling for a defensive rebound. When the board went long, Brazile reacted faster than Sharp and his momentum -- and the long arms of Sharp -- forced Brazile to go head over heels and put both his hands on the court to keep from hitting his head.

The officials reviewed the contact and deemed it a common foul against Sharp.

Battle banged

Arkansas guard Khalif Battle turned in his most impressive performance in an SEC game before walking gingerly off the court with 9:42 left after appearing to bump knees on a hard screen by Moussa Cisse of Ole Miss.

The 6-5 transfer from Temple entered the game as the Hogs' second-leading scorer with 11.5 points per game, but he had scored only 10 points in SEC action, including a scoreless game in two minutes at Florida and not playing against Texas A&M.

Battle made all five of his free-throw attempts, including a three-point play that brought Arkansas within 29-23 at the 4:07 mark of the first half, and matched Keyon Menifield for the team high with seven first-half points.

Battle swished a three-pointer from the left wing early in the second half but he was injured underneath the Razorbacks' goal and the game was stopped with 13:17 left after a Jalen Graham offensive rebound. Battle was able to return.

Jalen jamming

Khalif Battle's dribble penetration set up the Hogs' most forceful field goal in the first half.

Battle's drive drew help defense on the right side of the lane and the 6-5 guard spotted Graham charging toward the goal from the left side of the court.

Battle's feed was a little low and to Graham's right, but the 6-10 senior grabbed it and rammed it through for the first Arkansas dunk of the game, cutting the Hogs' deficit to 29-20.

In the second half, Keyon Menifield launched a lob from beyond the arc to Graham, who had stormed behind a back pick for an alley-oop dunk.

Mitchell mauled

Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell went down hard while battling for a rebound on the offensive end with a little less than 17 minutes left in the game.

The Rebels took advantage of the man down with Matthew Murrell converting a jump shot at the 16:50 mark to give Ole Miss a 46-29 lead.

When the game was stopped, Arkansas athletic trainers checked on Mitchell, who was down on the court and holding his head. Mitchell went out for a while but was able to return.

Dunk-a-thon

Ole Miss had a stretch midway through the first half during which the Rebels got to the rim with fury.

Jamarion Sharp, the 7-5 center, cleaned up a Jaylen Murray missed layup with a forceful putback dunk, and an offensive rebound by Moussa Cisse led to TJ Caldwell's second-chance dunk on the Rebels' next possession.

A few moments later, Matthew Murrell rolled effectively around a screen at the top of the lane, snagged a pass by Brandon Murray and flushed it for a 26-14 Ole Miss lead.

In the second half, Jaemyn Brakefield had a hard drive and thunder dunk for a 59-38 Ole Miss lead.

Slow start

The Razorbacks trailed 12-4 at the first media timeout at 14:59 with Trevon Brazile at the free throw line for a two-shot foul.

Jaemyn Brakefield and Matthew Murrell both hit three-point shots in the early action, Murrell made a tough turn-around jumper and Jaylen Murray converted a layup and a two-shot foul for the Rebels' first dozen points.

Arkansas made just 1 of its first 4 shots and that came for Keyon Menifield on a goal-tending call.

Off Mark

Arkansas guard Tramon Mark did not play against the Rebels. Coach Eric Musselman said Mark was dealing with a migraine headaches and did not practice during the week.

Mark is the Razorbacks' leading scorer at 17.8 points per game.

In-game injury

Ole Miss guard TJ Caldwell needed to be helped off the court midway through the first half.

Caldwell rolled his ankle after landing while battling Arkansas' Jeremiah Davenport for a rebound on the Rebels' offensive end.

Harris starts

Senior transfer Denijay Harris got his first start of the season as Coach Eric Musselman searched for a spark to open the game.

Harris played the first three minutes, in which the Rebels broke to a 9-2 lead.

"Tonight we're starting D-Harris with the hope that he can give us two or three energy minutes and scrap out a loose ball," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network pregame show. "He hasn't had an opportunity and so that's the thought: Can he help us for two minutes to kick start some energy with the start of the game?"

Series update

Ole Miss dropped its deficit in the series to 34-52 with the home win. The Rebels, who improved to 12-0 at home this season, are 21-10 at home against the Razorbacks.