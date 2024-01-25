UAMS, partners across state to offer tests for hearing loss

"Hearing loss is like death and taxes, it'll happen to all of us, and the impact is huge" -- but the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has developed a program to transform hearing care throughout the state, said Dr. Susan Emmett, an otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat doctor) and head of the Center for Hearing Health Equity at UAMS.

People with hearing loss are two-to-five-times more likely to develop dementia. Mild hearing loss doubles the risk of under- or unemployment, and those with hearing loss are only one-third as likely to graduate from high school, Emmett told the University of Arkansas System board of trustees during a meeting Wednesday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Fewer than 10% of Arkansans with hearing loss have a hearing aid, and less than 5% who qualify for a cochlear implant have had the surgery, but "we have a solution," Emmett said.

Funding from the National Institutes of Health helped Emmett and her colleagues develop the "first-ever statewide [model] for ear and hearing care," which is part of The Global HEAR (Global Hearing Loss Evaluation, Advocacy & Research) Collaborative, an international research network run by Emmett that includes a multidisciplinary group of investigators from dozens of countries, she said.

"This has never been done before in any other state," but UAMS is uniquely positioned to lead such an initiative as the state's only academic medical center and one that already boasts statewide reach, she said.

The goal is to begin rolling out the program this summer, said Emmett, who also is an associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. The university will develop partnerships with stores, pharmacies, nurseries, schools, senior centers, and more to screen individuals for hearing loss, then help them, she said.

Though the emphasis has been on connecting with K-12 schools -- hearing loss starts as early as middle school -- incorporating higher education could also pay dividends, said Emmett, who also has a secondary appointment in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health. There's "potential" there, particularly among UA System institutions, she said.

Globally, 1.5 billion people are believed to have some degree of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization, and 60% of hearing loss in children is preventable.

"I don't think [people] realize how debilitating [hearing loss] can be," said board chairman Morril Harriman, who uses two hearing aids. "When I got hearing aids, it was like the world opened up again, [so] I commend" UAMS and Emmett for this effort.

The statewide network will be "community based," but "telehealth driven," a necessity in a state like Arkansas with so many residents living in rural areas, said Emmett, who earned her Bachelor of Arts in molecular biology at Princeton University, her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine, and her Master of Public Health and postdoctoral fellowship training from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Primary care doctors at UAMS will be equipped with the tools to perform hearing screenings in their offices, diagnostic hearing tests can be accomplished remotely, and patients can even be fitted for hearing aids remotely, so they don't have to travel to a population center, Emmett said.

And "hearing is just the beginning," she said. This model can be followed for any health condition -- and by other states -- making Arkansas a national leader in increasing health care access, particularly for those in rural areas.

This is "a great program that can help a lot of people in the state," said Sheffield Nelson, vice chairman of the board.

"None of us are immune from hearing loss, [and] it causes so many problems," added trustee Kevin Crass.

MAGNET

The university continues its march toward magnet status, and Chancellor Cam Patterson is optimistic -- based on key metrics -- about an approval later this year or early in 2025, he said Wednesday. Magnet status will lead to higher rankings for UAMS and help it recruit nurses, among other benefits.

Magnet, a designation given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is the highest distinction of nursing excellence, according to UAMS. "It signifies that an organization has taken every effort to promote the empowerment, engagement, and development of nurses, which leads to high quality outcomes, improved patient satisfaction and highly satisfied employees."

NEW OFFICERS

Trustees also approved officers for the year. Secretary Kelly Eichler will be chair, with Steve Cox vice chair, Ted Dickey moving from assistant secretary to secretary, and Nelson transitioning to assistant secretary.

Harriman's 10-year term on the board expires this year -- his replacement will be named by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- while Nelson's term expires next year.

Eichler, whose term expires in 2026, served in the governor's administration as deputy chief of staff, but departed that position at the end of 2023 for "new opportunities," the governor announced last month. She previously served as policy director for former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson -- who appointed her as a trustee -- and as criminal justice adviser for then-GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee, who also appointed her to a seven-year term on the state Board of Corrections.

An alumna of both the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the Bowen law school at UALR, Eichler served as a law clerk at the Arkansas Court of Appeals, as Pulaski County deputy prosecutor, as a private attorney and as a special judge in circuit and juvenile courts, according to the UA System.

Cox, whose term expires in 2028, earned all-conference and All-American honors during his football career as a punter/kicker with the Arkansas Razorbacks prior to an NFL career, according to the UA System. Cox was on the 1987 Washington Redskins team that won a Super Bowl.

He later rose through the ranks of banking before becoming a managing partner at Rainwater and Cox LLC, which oversees ownership and management of an array of commercial, hotel, and agricultural properties.