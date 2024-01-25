UAPB takes both player of the week awards in SWAC

Both the men's and women's Southwestern Athletic Conference basketball players of the week hail from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this week.

UAPB guard Rashad Williams was named men's player of the week, and guard Kylen Milton was named men's co-impact player of the week. On the women's side, guard Zaay Green received her fifth player of the week award this season.

While the UAPB women have regularly been featured in the SWAC's weekly awards, this week marks the men's first appearance.

Williams led UAPB in scoring in both games this past weekend, a 99-97 win against Florida A&M and a 76-72 win against Bethune-Cookman. He made 6 3-pointers in each game and handed out 7 total assists.

Milton was also a key contributor to both wins. He scored 17 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists against Florida A&M, then was UAPB's second-leading scorer against Bethune-Cookman with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Joining Milton as co-impact player of the week is Mississippi Valley State guard Rayquan Brown, who averaged 24.5 points during MVSU's losses to Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

Green completed her third triple-double of the season in Saturday's 85-62 home win against Florida A&M. She finished with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. She was also UAPB's leading scorer in Monday's 73-70 loss to Bethune-Cookman with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

She was named SWAC player of the week four of the first five weeks of the season but had not received a weekly honor since. Bethune-Cookman guard O'Mariyah Tucker was named women's impact player of the week after scoring 14 points and collecting 12 rebounds against UAPB for her second double-double this season.