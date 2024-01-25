UAW gives Biden its endorsement

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden picked up an endorsement from the United Auto Workers union Wednesday, an important boost to the Democratic president's reelection bid as he pushes to sway blue-collar workers his way in critical auto-making swing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin.

"I'm honored to have your back and you have mine," Biden said to the cheering crowd. "That's the deal."

Biden spoke as the union closed out a three-day gathering in Washington to chart its political priorities. The event followed Tuesday's primary vote in New Hampshire, where Republican front-runner Donald Trump cemented his hold on core Republican voters with a victory and Biden scored a write-in win.

Biden has long billed himself as the most labor-friendly leader in American history, and went so far as to turn up on a picket line with union workers at a GM parts warehouse in the Detroit area during a strike last fall.

The president is hoping to cut into the advantage that Trump has enjoyed with white voters who don't have a college degree. Labor experts said that the UAW usually endorses candidates later as it has a mix of Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters.

"The days of working people being dealt out of a deal are over in this country as long as I'm president," Biden told the crowd. "I want to say to all of you thank you, thank you. I could not be more proud."

Union president Shawn Fain had demurred even earlier this week, but on Wednesday said Biden had earned the endorsement, contrasting what he said was the president's obvious support with Trump's trash talk and anti-union stance.

"He heard the call and he stood up and he showed up," Fain said of Biden's historic picket line appearance.

But when the UAW went on strike against GM in 2019, Trump, then president, was silent. "He said nothing. He did nothing. Not a d*** thing because he doesn't care about the American worker," Fain said.

Fain called Trump a "scab," a derogatory term for workers who cross union picket lines and work during a strike.

"This November we can stand up and elect someone who stands with us and supports our cause, or we can elect someone who will divide us and fight us every step of the way. That's what this choice is about," Fain said.

Among union members, support for Biden has varied from enthusiastic to uncertainty about whether to even vote come Election Day.

Caroline Loveless, a Waterloo, Iowa, resident and retired UAW member, said she would enthusiastically vote for Biden, recalling his appearance on a picket line during last fall's strike. She said his appearance should remind union members that Biden is on their side.

"I hope they don't get amnesia," Loveless said, "come Election Day."

William Louis, of Groton, Conn., another member, said that while he is "fed up with politicians" he will reluctantly vote for Biden, though he said the president had not fully earned members' vote given the current state of the economy.

Louis said Biden would get his vote because Trump, the likely Republican nominee, "was a terrible president."

Leo Carrillo, a member from Kansas City, said Biden's appearance on the picket line showed that "he was there for us," and helped him to decide to vote for Biden in November.

"For me it meant a lot" that a sitting president would show that level of solidarity to autoworkers, Carrillo said. "But there's more work to be done," he said, pointing to the PRO Act -- proposed legislation that would make it easier to unionize on a federal level. The legislation advanced to the U.S. Senate but does not have enough support to survive in case of a filibuster.

Biden could run into dissent, however, over his support for Israel in its war on Hamas in Gaza. Some younger members of the union were less enthusiastic about the president for that reason, and there were scattered protests during his speech.

Fain, the first UAW president directly elected by members, took office after a huge bribery and embezzlement scandal that ended with two union presidents serving prison time. So he's making sure to follow union procedures on the endorsement and show that members made the decision, even though there's no way the UAW would have backed Trump, said Brian Rothenberg, a former union spokesman.

The UAW, with roughly 380,000 members, is normally one of the last unions to endorse presidential candidates, Rothenberg said. For example, the union didn't endorse Biden in 2020 until April 21.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

UAW members applaud as Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers speaks prior to President Joe Biden speaking to a United Auto Workers' political convention, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers, speaks prior to President Joe Biden speaking to a United Auto Workers' political convention, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers, speaks prior to President Joe Biden speaking to a United Auto Workers' political convention, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



President Joe Biden speaks during a United Auto Workers' political convention, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



FILE - President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line as UAW President Shawn Fain listens at left, Sept. 26, 2023, in Van Buren Township, Mich. Biden will be the keynote speaker Wednesday, Jan. 24, at a UAW political convention as he works to sway blue-collar workers his way in critical auto-making swing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)



United Auto Workers union member Leo Carrillo, poses for a photograph, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Washington. Carrillo, a member from Kansas City, said Biden's appearance on the picket line showed that "he was there for us," and helped him to decide to vote for Biden in November. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden is greeted by Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers, as he arrives to speak to a United Auto Workers' political convention, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

