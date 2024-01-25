Wednesday’s college basketball scores

Wednesday's scores
MEN
EAST
American 84, Holy Cross 65
Army 69, Boston Univ. 59
Bucknell 71, Navy 63
Fordham 71, Rhode Island 68
Lafayette 70, Loyola (Md.) 44
Marshall 77, Georgia St. 68
Providence 67, Seton Hall 63
South Florida 75, Temple 69
St. John's 70, Villanova 50
SOUTH
Alabama 79, Auburn 75
ETSU 74, VMI 73
Florida 79, Mississippi St. 70
Furman 78, Samford 68
Gardner-Webb 76, Longwood 64
Georgia 68, LSU 66
High Point 78, SC-Upstate 67
James Madison 78, Old Dominion 62
Middle Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 67
Mississippi 77, Arkansas 51
North Alabama 90, Kennesaw St. 84
Queens (NC) 96, Cent. Arkansas 79
Richmond 82, George Washington 74
Southern Miss. 79, Coastal Carolina 63
Tenn.-Chattanooga 79, Wofford 65
The Citadel 68, Mercer 66
Troy 78, Texas St. 65
UNC-Asheville 81, Radford 69
UNC-Greensboro 85, W. Carolina 82, OT
Virginia 59, NC State 53, OT
Winthrop 78, Charleston Southern 59
MIDWEST
Bradley 71, Murray St. 63
Davidson 84, Saint Louis 61
East Carolina 54, Wichita St. 52
Indiana St. 89, Ill.-Chicago 83
Marquette 86, DePaul 73
Maryland 69, Iowa 67
Miami 73, Notre Dame 61
Missouri St. 83, Drake 80, 2OT
Northwestern 96, Illinois 91, OT
S. Illinois 75, Valparaiso 69
SOUTHWEST
Fla. Atlantic 69, Rice 56
UTSA 89, Tulane 88
Women
EAST
Army 61, Boston Univ. 57
Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 72
Creighton 77, Georgetown 72
Detroit 56, Robert Morris 39
Duquesne 72, Richmond 59
George Mason 57, George Washington 41
Holy Cross 59, American 48
Loyola (Md.) 67, Lafayette 60
Loyola Chicago 73, Fordham 64
Navy 59, Bucknell 48
Providence 82, Villanova 76, OT
Rhode Island 75, La Salle 47
Saint Joseph's 65, St. Bonaventure 40
Towson 60, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 63, Winthrop 54
Davidson 72, Massachusetts 42
Gardner-Webb 74, Longwood 59
Georgia St. 74, Georgia Southern 66
Marshall 77, James Madison 70
Middle Tennessee 67, Jacksonville St. 45
North Alabama 79, Kennesaw St. 60
MIDWEST
Ball St. 91, Miami (Ohio) 56
Butler 90, Xavier 57
Cincinnati 58, Oklahoma St. 56
Kansas 60, Iowa St. 58
Kent St. 66, E. Michigan 57
Michigan 79, Maryland 77, OT
Michigan St. 97, Purdue 70
Ohio 68, Cent. Michigan 58
Toledo 72, N. Illinois 52
VCU 73, Dayton 62
W. Michigan 60, Akron 51
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 76, Queens (NC) 57
North Texas 77, Tulane 70, OT
Oklahoma 91, Texas 87
SMU 68, Temple 66
Texas Tech 66, Houston 48
Tulsa 70, Rice 65
FAR WEST
New Mexico 84, Fresno St. 77
San Diego St. 76, Utah St. 62
UNLV 84, Boise St. 63
Wyoming 66, Air Force 63