Wednesday’s college basketball scores

Today at 2:23 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

MEN

EAST

American 84, Holy Cross 65

Army 69, Boston Univ. 59

Bucknell 71, Navy 63

Fordham 71, Rhode Island 68

Lafayette 70, Loyola (Md.) 44

Marshall 77, Georgia St. 68

Providence 67, Seton Hall 63

South Florida 75, Temple 69

St. John's 70, Villanova 50

SOUTH

Alabama 79, Auburn 75

ETSU 74, VMI 73

Florida 79, Mississippi St. 70

Furman 78, Samford 68

Gardner-Webb 76, Longwood 64

Georgia 68, LSU 66

High Point 78, SC-Upstate 67

James Madison 78, Old Dominion 62

Middle Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 67

Mississippi 77, Arkansas 51

North Alabama 90, Kennesaw St. 84

Queens (NC) 96, Cent. Arkansas 79

Richmond 82, George Washington 74

Southern Miss. 79, Coastal Carolina 63

Tenn.-Chattanooga 79, Wofford 65

The Citadel 68, Mercer 66

Troy 78, Texas St. 65

UNC-Asheville 81, Radford 69

UNC-Greensboro 85, W. Carolina 82, OT

Virginia 59, NC State 53, OT

Winthrop 78, Charleston Southern 59

MIDWEST

Bradley 71, Murray St. 63

Davidson 84, Saint Louis 61

East Carolina 54, Wichita St. 52

Indiana St. 89, Ill.-Chicago 83

Marquette 86, DePaul 73

Maryland 69, Iowa 67

Miami 73, Notre Dame 61

Missouri St. 83, Drake 80, 2OT

Northwestern 96, Illinois 91, OT

S. Illinois 75, Valparaiso 69

SOUTHWEST

Fla. Atlantic 69, Rice 56

UTSA 89, Tulane 88

Women

EAST

Army 61, Boston Univ. 57

Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 72

Creighton 77, Georgetown 72

Detroit 56, Robert Morris 39

Duquesne 72, Richmond 59

George Mason 57, George Washington 41

Holy Cross 59, American 48

Loyola (Md.) 67, Lafayette 60

Loyola Chicago 73, Fordham 64

Navy 59, Bucknell 48

Providence 82, Villanova 76, OT

Rhode Island 75, La Salle 47

Saint Joseph's 65, St. Bonaventure 40

Towson 60, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 63, Winthrop 54

Davidson 72, Massachusetts 42

Gardner-Webb 74, Longwood 59

Georgia St. 74, Georgia Southern 66

Marshall 77, James Madison 70

Middle Tennessee 67, Jacksonville St. 45

North Alabama 79, Kennesaw St. 60

MIDWEST

Ball St. 91, Miami (Ohio) 56

Butler 90, Xavier 57

Cincinnati 58, Oklahoma St. 56

Kansas 60, Iowa St. 58

Kent St. 66, E. Michigan 57

Michigan 79, Maryland 77, OT

Michigan St. 97, Purdue 70

Ohio 68, Cent. Michigan 58

Toledo 72, N. Illinois 52

VCU 73, Dayton 62

W. Michigan 60, Akron 51

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 76, Queens (NC) 57

North Texas 77, Tulane 70, OT

Oklahoma 91, Texas 87

SMU 68, Temple 66

Texas Tech 66, Houston 48

Tulsa 70, Rice 65

FAR WEST

New Mexico 84, Fresno St. 77

San Diego St. 76, Utah St. 62

UNLV 84, Boise St. 63

Wyoming 66, Air Force 63