A better tomorrow

It's no secret that the U.S. has a poverty problem. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, we experience impoverishment at a significantly greater rate than our counterparts.

Of the 38 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a coalition responsible for three-fifths of the global GDP, the U.S. has the second-highest poverty rate at 18 percent. According to the latest Kids Count report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, 16 percent, or more than 11 million, of our country's children are living in poverty, with families of color disproportionately affected.

Under federal law, all children in the U.S. are required to attend school. And that is a good thing. Research indicates that receiving a K-12 education prepares America's students for higher education or their future careers. However, people often underestimate how hard receiving this required education can be for students experiencing poverty.

Children and youth facing economic disadvantages often experience myriad issues that restrict their ability to perform well in school, including health concerns due to non-nutritional diets, homelessness or inadequate dental care. They may also lack the resources needed to complete their homework, such as computers, Wi-Fi, or adult support, because their parents tend to work longer and less convenient hours.

Likewise, schools with higher rates of students in poverty tend to suffer from a shortage of financial resources. This means schools in low-income areas with lower property taxes generally have less money to hire teachers, offer new instructional methods or provide opportunities for postsecondary education preparation.

Unfortunately, these funding discrepancies only fuel existing social and racial inequalities. Studies show students of color are significantly more likely to attend high-poverty schools than white students. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 38 percent of Hispanic students and 37 percent of Black students attended high-poverty schools compared to just 7 percent of white students.

These alarming statistics should serve as a call to action--during Poverty in America Awareness Month and year-round. We know from peer-reviewed studies that targeted interventions can help students from economically disadvantaged households succeed. For example, we've seen how reducing class sizes, increasing funding for public education and improving educator quality yield sizable benefits.

Another solution that has led to consistent results--for students and their school communities--has been effective tutoring programs like those deployed by the education nonprofit City Year.

By leveraging its proven student success coach model, City Year is uniquely positioned to serve under-resourced schools and students. Each day, its AmeriCorps members equip children with the academic, emotional, and social skills they need to thrive in and out of the classroom.

AmeriCorps members' near-peer support is a vital lifeline for students as they strive to attain a high school diploma--or even a college degree--and lift themselves out of poverty. Whether teaching a third-grader how to multiply or a seventh-grader how to resolve a classroom conflict, City Year promises the hope of a better tomorrow for students in need.

A second-year AmeriCorps member with City Year Little Rock, Will Stafford serves as a student success coach and team leader at a partner elementary school in central Arkansas. For more information, visit cityyear.org/littlerock.