Arkansas Legislative Council approves Department of Human Services’ requests for $13.4M in federal funds for hospitals

The Arkansas Department of Human Services' requests for $13.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for four hospitals in Blytheville, Mena, Osceola and Warren, and requests for $11.6 million in state restricted reserve funds for three projects sailed through the Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that is designed to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Arkansas was awarded $1.57 billion in American Rescue Plan state fiscal recovery funds, and the amount available for allocation is $321.9 million, state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said after the Legislative Council meeting.

Seventeen hospitals have received federal American Rescue Plan funds out of $60 million set aside by the state for emergency aid relief to hospitals, he said.

Hardin said $283,195.35 remains of the $60 million set aside in American Rescue Plan funds for emergency aid relief for hospitals.

The funds must be fully committed to projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and distributed to those projects by Dec. 31, 2026, he said.

The Legislative Council on Friday approved the state Department of Human Services' requests for $3.8 million in federal funds for Green River Medical Center, $3.4 million for South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center, $3.4 million for Bradley County Medical Center, and $2.7 million for the Mena Regional Health System.

Green River Medical Center is a 99-bed general hospital in Mississippi County operated by the Mississippi County Hospital System, a component unit of Mississippi County along with South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center, according to state Department of Finance and Administration consultant Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services LLC.

Green River Medical Center and South Mississippi County share the same hospital board, executive management team, building office and medical staff, the consultant said.

Green River Medical Center in Blytheville has been experiencing difficulties in recruiting clinical staff for the intensive care unit, leading to the unit's closure in September 2022, according to the consultant.

A pattern of outmigration for services that could otherwise be provided at the medical center, in conjunction with competition by nearby larger healthcare provider networks, have limited the medical center's market share and growth possibilities, the consultant said.

The medical center chose to focus on improving its operating margin and net days in accounts receivable for strategic hospital improvement, according to the consultant.

South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center in Osceola is a 25-bed critical access hospital. It has experienced difficulties similar to Green River Medical Center's based on the consultant's report.

South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center chose to convert to a rural emergency hospital, which will allow the hospital to reallocate space and resources from inpatient and swing bed services to emergency department services and outpatient services, according to the consultant.

Bradley County Medical Center in Warren is a 33-bed critical access hospital in Bradley County.

The center has been experiencing difficulties in staffing and recruitment, and the labor and delivery unit was closed in October 2022 because of high travel nursing staff costs, decreased volume and the inability to recruit and retain key medical staff, the consultant said.

Bradley County Medical Center has chosen to focus on improving its operating margin and net days in accounts receivable for strategic hospital improvement, according to the consultant.

Mena Regional Health System in Mena is a 65-bed general hospital in Polk County.

The hospital has been experiencing staffing shortages, requiring costly agency staffing and internal travel contract staffing to fill 19 critical positions in 2022 and 2023, the consultant said. The staffing shortages have compromised management's ability to operate several service lines at full capacity, such as geriatric psychiatry and inpatient rehabilitation, which are major revenue producing units, the consultant said.

The hospital chose to convert to a critical access hospital while working to improve service line revenue and improve revenue cycle management, the consultant said.

"This reclassification and downsizing of Mena's beds to better match the hospital's volumes will help to stabilize MRHS's financial position, maintain/enhance current service lines, reduce reliance on travel nursing staff and allow the opportunity to add needed swing bed services to the hospital," according to the consultant.

RESTRICTED RESERVE FUNDS

The Legislative Council on Friday also approved the following three requests for restricted reserve funds.

— The Department of Transformation and Shared Services' request for $4.2 million to support the Geographic Information Systems Office's participation in a federal project.

The project is designed to support high-resolution terrain data for 40 counties in western Arkansas equaling 28,041 square miles, Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Leslie Fisken said in a letter dated Dec. 1 to Hudson.

"The result will provide digital elevation data at an unparalleled level of precision," she said, and the state and citizens will benefit from use of this data in civil engineering activities such as public works, infrastructure projects and construction.

The western Arkansas project complements a previously planned eastern Arkansas project that is fully funded by the federal government, and the federal government is awarding the state a 50% cost share on the western part of the state, Fisken said. The federal government will pay vendors directly, and the state will reimburse the federal government 50% of the cost up to $4.2 million, she said.

— The Department of Public Safety's request for $4.4 million to allow the Division of the Arkansas State Crime Lab to purchase land for the construction of a new state crime lab building.

Any funds not utilized for this purpose will be put toward future construction of the building, Department of Public Safety Secretary Mike Hagar said in a letter dated Dec. 11 to Hudson.

Karen Perry, chief financial officer for the state Department of Public Safety, told lawmakers Tuesday "we are in negotiations" for the purchase of the land for a new state crime lab building and she expects most of the $4.4 million will go toward the land purchase.

— The state Department of Finance and Administration's request for $3 million for a grant to Special Olympics to construct a new headquarters building in North Little Rock.

The building will provide facilities for offices, conference room and storage to allow for expansion of the athletic leadership program and expand opportunities, events and resources throughout the state, finance department Chief of Staff Alan McVey said in a letter dated Dec. 20 to Hudson.

McVey said the original headquarters for the Special Olympics was damaged by ice and snow that resulted in the flooding and damaging of the building's structure.

About $2.1 billion will remain in the state's restricted reserve fund after the approval of these three requests, said Hardin.