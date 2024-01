Vera Cruz, Mexico, 1914: The U.S. Navy and Marines seized the city of Vera Cruz upon orders of President Woodrow Wilson after U.S. sailors were detained in a misunderstanding. "Every House in Vera Cruz was searched for fire-arms, in order to prevent further snipe shootings from windows and roofs." The U.S.S. Arkansas battleship anchored in the harbor had seen two of its sailors killed by Mexican snipers.

