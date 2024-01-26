Tonight’s big games

BOYS

PEA RIDGE AT FARMINGTON

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Pea Ridge 21-3, 8-1 4A-1; Farmington 23-2, 9-0 4A-1

WHY THE INTRIGUE This matchup could be the de facto 4A-1 Conference title game despite each team having four games left in the regular season afterward. Farmington won the first meeting 86-53 on Dec. 19.

NOTEWORTHY Both teams are riding lengthy winning streaks. Farmington has won its past 15 games while Pea Ridge is undefeated in its past 10 contests. ... This is the first four consecutive road games for Pea Ridge. The Blackhawks will play another key game at Gravette on Jan. 30. ... The Cardinals' two losses came to Class 6A No. 4 Springdale Har-Ber (69-52) and Class 5A No. 1 Benton (60-58) during a three-day span earlier in the year. ... Pea Ridge has lost five in a row in the series.

OTHER BIG GAMES Little Rock Central at Jonesboro, Maumelle at Vilonia, Joe T. Robinson at Little Rock Christian, Rivercrest at Manila, Marshall at Sloan-Hendrix, Lafayette County at Bradley

GIRLS

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA AT QUITMAN

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Quitman

RECORDS Mount Vernon-Enola 30-0, 12-0 2A-2; Quitman 20-3, 9-2 2A-2

WHY THE INTRIGUE There may not be a team in the 2A-2 that can keep Mount Vernon-Enola from eventually winning the league title, but Quitman can make things interesting if it can pull the upset.

NOTEWORTHY Mount Vernon-Enola, the defending Class 2A champion, is ranked No. 1 in the class while Quitman is No. 3. ... Dessie McCarty had 24 points and Marlee Raby scored 20 points for Mount Vernon-Enola during its 70-45 victory in the teams' first meeting Dec. 19. ... Quitman has won 11 of its past 12 games. The only loss during that stretch was to Mount Vernon-Enola. ... The next three games for Mount Vernon-Enola will be played at home.

OTHER BIG GAMES North Little Rock at Cabot, Searcy at Nettleton, Gentry at Gravette, Lamar at Baptist Prep, Sacred Heart at Wonderview, Jasper at Kingston