CIA chief said set for Gaza hostage talks

President Biden plans to dispatch CIA Director William J. Burns in the coming days to help broker an ambitious deal between Hamas and Israel that would involve the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza and the longest cessation of hostilities since the war began last year, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Burns is expected to travel to Europe for the talks and meet with the Israeli and Egyptian intelligence chiefs, David Barnea and Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations. The planned gathering has not been previously reported.

Egypt and Qatar have been key interlocutors between Israel and Hamas, the militant group whose deadly cross-border attack Oct. 7 set off the war in Gaza. The two countries helped secure an initial pause in hostilities and hostage release in November. But tensions between the Israelis and Qataris are on a razor's edge after leaked audio of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu captured the Israeli leader disparaging Qatar in a conversation with Israeli hostage families.

Burns's discussions in Europe are expected to build on his phone conversations with counterparts, as well as the work of the White House's top Middle East official, Brett McGurk, who this week has held related meetings in Qatar's capital, Doha and in Cairo.

Israel's latest proposal includes a 60-day pause in fighting in exchange for the phased release of the more than 100 captives, beginning with civilian women and children and followed by civilian men, military women and men and the remains of those who have died since their abduction. Such a pause would allow Israel to continue fighting after the two-month lull in line with Netanyahu's vow to achieve "total victory" by destroying Hamas.

The CIA declined to comment.

The Israelis also have proposed that senior Hamas leaders agree to leave Gaza, but one official familiar with the negotiations said the idea was a nonstarter for the group and its military leaders, who are prepared to die as martyrs in the Palestinian enclave. Hamas also rebuffed Israel's 60-day pause proposal, saying the next hostage release should involve a permanent cease-fire, said the official.

But multiple officials said negotiations on those key points remain active.

Samir Farag, a former Egyptian general and defense official, said both Hamas and Israel have shown a willingness to return to the negotiating table.

"Everybody wants peace -- the Palestinians, Hamas and the Israelis. But everybody wants to win in the negotiations," he said. "We are trying to reach a middle ground."

Hamas's possession of the hostages puts the group "in a very strong position," Farag said.

"I think Netanyahu is under pressure, because the street in Israel, everybody wants to release the hostages," he added. "So he has to do something, otherwise he's in big trouble -- especially because he lost a lot of soldiers in the war over there." Some of the terms of the negotiations were reported by Axios and CNN.

The planned meeting between the spy chiefs and the Qatari prime minister reflects how far talks between Israel and Hamas have advanced in recent days, according to another U.S. official. "I do think that there have been enough exchanges of ideas and proposals that we are nearing the serious phase of negotiations," the official said.

Strong disagreements remain about whether a pause in fighting could evolve into a lasting cease-fire, but the U.S. official said it could be achieved. "One can have cautious optimism that if you can get this thing to stop for two months, maybe you can get this thing to stop," he said.

The discussions come as Israel's forces encircle the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis, where they believe top Hamas commanders are located. The United Nations accused Israel of shelling a U.N. compound housing 30,000 displaced people on Wednesday, which sparked rare condemnation from the United States. Israel denied it was responsible for any "aerial or artillery strike" of the area.

Humanitarian organizations have reported that thousands of civilians are trapped in the city, many in hospitals. Across Gaza, more than 25,000 people, most of them civilians, have died since the fighting began, according to Palestinian health officials.

Information for this article was contributed by Susannah George and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.