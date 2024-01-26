COLUMNIST: Nikki Haley voters might haunt Donald Trump come November

Nikki Haley lost the New Hampshire primary to Donald Trump by double digits Tuesday. It's hard to foresee Haley competing more aggressively or with better results in any state in the near future. She hasn't yet quit the field, but it appears to have quit her.

Still, exit polls, along with dozens of interviews I conducted with New Hampshire voters, suggest her campaign might have a lasting imprint just the same. Haley won independents by 24 points even as Trump crushed her among registered Republicans. Republican voters love Trump. Some worship him.

But those who supported Haley sometimes did so with a potent amount of side-eye for the MAGA king. In interviews as they left polling stations in southern New Hampshire, a few shook their heads in dismay about the state of the GOP--by which they meant the state of Trump. A "mess," one said. Others used the word "chaos"--as Haley often has--to describe the brand of politics they were fleeing when they embraced the former UN ambassador who served in the Trump administration.

Trump will have a ferocious MAGA wind at his back as he rolls into his contest with President Joe Biden. But Haley Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who don't like Trump's chaos or have misgivings about his misogyny or his alleged felonies, likely pose a serious challenge to his ambition to return to the White House. More than four in five Haley voters said they would consider Trump unfit to be president if he is convicted of a crime.

Crimes and lies will figure prominently in the campaign ahead. Republican voters who recoil from them are a minority of the party. But Trump, facing headwinds against a Democratic Party that has won the popular vote in all but one election going back to 1992, will need every Republican voter he can get.

Using a 2023 New York Times/Siena poll as a guide, about 14 percent of the GOP consists of "moderate establishment" voters, the kind of affluent, highly educated white voters who gave Haley a boost in New Hampshire. How many of them in swing states can Trump afford to lose in November?

Moderates and independents have seemed lost in American politics in the MAGA era. But they continue to matter. Many of the suburban women who organized in 2018 in reaction to Trump, jettisoning the Republican majority in Congress, were moderates and independents. They rejected lies and chaos. They worked to build support for Democratic candidates. And they won a resounding victory.

It's been six years since Trump's successful 2016 campaign. Voters, women especially, who are still cold to him after all these years are unlikely to warm up soon. They know Trump. They know very well why they don't like him. And they live in more places than just New Hampshire.