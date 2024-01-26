Crawford County man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering wife

VAN BUREN -- A jury on Thursday found a man guilty of killing his wife in July 2022, as well as using a firearm to commit the murder.

Eathan Alan Cypert, 30, of Natural Dam was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder at the end of a three-day jury trial in the Crawford County Circuit Court. He received an additional 15 years in prison for the firearm enhancement.

Circuit Judge Mike Medlock said first-degree murder is punishable by a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Cypert was arrested July 3, 2022, after the shooting of his wife, Kristina, earlier that day, according to a probable cause affidavit provided by the Crawford County sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched that day to a residence on North Arkansas 59 in the unincorporated community of Natural Dam in reference to a welfare check in which a woman called stating her nephew -- Eathan Cypert -- had left the house with a gun, and he and his wife were fighting, according to the affidavit. The woman called back screaming about a gun before hanging up.

Deputies discovered Kristina Cypert unresponsive on the ground outside the home with blood around her, the affidavit states. They checked her pulse, but were unable to find one.

Deputies found Eathan Cypert's aunt -- Patricia Taylor -- inside the home, and they removed and arrested her after she refused to comply with several commands. They also located six spent rifle cartridges on the porch as well as several holes through the wall of the porch fired in the direction of where they found Kristina Cypert.

A neighbor told deputies he heard several gunshots around 2:15 a.m., followed shortly by the sound of a vehicle starting up, according to the affidavit.

Taylor, during an interview at the sheriff's office, said Eathan and Kristina Cypert had been arguing and went outside. She then heard, "pop, pop, pop," which she believed to be fireworks. Taylor reportedly became upset after being informed Kristina Cypert was found dead.

An alert was put out for Eathan Cypert and the vehicle he was driving because he had left the scene of the incident, according to the affidavit. Dispatch advised at about 8:40 a.m. that police had stopped Cypert on Interstate 40. He was arrested and taken to the sheriff's office, where he was interviewed.

Rinda Baker, the county prosecutor at the time, charged Cypert with first-degree murder -- a class Y felony -- Aug. 9, 2022, according to court records. He pleaded innocent.

Kevin Holmes, the current county prosecutor, filed an amended criminal information document Jan. 11 that added the felony with a firearm enhancement to Cypert's first-degree murder charge, according to court records. This meant the court could add up to 15 years to Cypert's prison sentence for the original charge if he were convicted.

Holmes said after the trial his office was happy to get justice for Kristina Cypert and her family.

Adam Rose, Eathan Cypert's attorney, said he thought Cypert and his team presented the best case possible at the trial. Rose noted Cypert believes they presented what he called the truth to the jury, that the fatal shooting was a "tragic accident," though the jury didn't see it that way.

Cypert will file an appeal within the next 30 days, Rose said.