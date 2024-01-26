Marriages

John Baldwin, 42, and Angeline Huey, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Wesley Ferguson, 29, and Ashley West, 28, both of Little Rock.

Shey Reed, 48, and Jodi Roark, 45, both of Hensley.

Dublas Castillo Moran, 28, and Melva Aquino Florian, 26, both of White Hall.

Jeremey Romine, 42, and Amanda Presley, 43, both of Vilonia.

Barry Elmore, 58, of Arkadelphia and Kimberly Fullerton, 54, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-208. Abigail Stover v. Peyton Stover.

24-224. Stacy Turner v. Bobby Powell.

GRANTED

23-2990. Roseanna Milton v. Willie Milton Jr.

23-3083. Khoki Glover v. Ronald Glover.

23-4061. Brandon McGuire v. Gracelyn Graves.

23-4346. William Bray v. Stacy Mastrominico-Lepore.