Fayetteville plans to close portion of East North Street for road work next week

FAYETTEVILLE -- A portion of East North Street will be closed for a couple days next week.

According to a press release from the city, the Transportation Asphalt Division will be closing the section of the street from College Avenue to North Mission Boulevard from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The crews will be milling and paving small sections and reconstructing the crosswalk on North Street at its intersection with North Mission.

The release says residents will be allowed access to the street as needed, but advises that people should give themselves extra time if planning to travel along that portion of North Street.