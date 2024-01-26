Fix what’s broken

With a state budget surplus, and a legislative misfocus on socially overreaching statutes, the Arkansas General Assembly is in a position to undertake an unprecedented endeavor that could exemplify state leadership on a critical issue of national importance: totally overhaul the Arkansas criminal code.

Maybe the governor even calls a special session. Imagine a Criminal Code Convention, where the delegates are our state representatives and senators who come together to hammer out revolutionary statutory change that redefines crimes and metes out their punishments using 21st century life and reality as the backdrop.

If it helps to jumpstart this idea, here's a Declaration of Insufficiency example regarding the status quo.

Two recent news stories showcased a couple of very disparate instances of crime convictions that resulted in surprising parity in sentencing: Case A involved three Mississippi County men convicted of fatally shooting a gang rival in a public neighborhood gunfight, and Case B concerned a Greene County man who watched child pornography on his computer at home.

The three Case A first-degree murderers received sentences of 40, 35 and 35 years. The Case B child pornographer also received a sentence of 35 years.

These cases have almost nothing in common regarding malicious intent, violent activity, scope of recklessness, risk to public safety, victim consequence or continuing threat to society. And yet their punishment was essentially identical.

In large part, that imbalance can be traced to the fact that legal theory underpinning murder laws has existed for centuries, but computer pornography crimes date only from 1988.

Like the tax code, modern criminal law is a voluminous patchwork of amendments, adaptations, modifications and revisions hung on foundational statutes written long ago. Many basic crime laws at their core are as old as the republic and even older, dating back to English common law.

Human nature never changes; the grip of evil and darkness on human hearts is as old as time immemorial, and duly chronicled in every Earthly civilization. Unlawful and illegal thoughts have been harbored in the minds of men and women since antiquity.

But none of them become crimes until they become acts. Laws only regulate human behavior, which has changed and continues to change in innumerable ways.

The basis for murder laws in our country comes from a time when firearms were short-range, inaccurate and required several minutes and some skill to reload. In the Mississippi County gunfight murder case, 75 bullets were discharged in one minute, many of them from high-powered, assault-style semiautomatic rifles.

Our nation's history is fraught with legal injustice, and the current canon defining criminality cannot escape its innate complicity. Incorporating the vast knowledge we now have regarding recidivism, mental illness, legal loopholes and more, a rewrite of criminal statutes would restore lost confidence in the laws governing crime and punishment.

Take the death penalty: It predates John Adams and Co., and while there may not be a documented incident of a wrongly executed American, there are a worrisome number of overturned wrongful capital-crime convictions.

New capital-crime statutes could create a requirement for DNA confirmation, as well as other indisputable evidence such as video capture and forensics, so that the death penalty would never again be given based primarily on possibly faulty eyewitness or circumstantial evidence.

Our ability to gather, analyze and conclusively tie the tiniest pieces of evidence to crimes and criminals has evolved exponentially. If capital punishment were limited only to cases where there was no chance of error, it would enjoy more public support and could be carried out more quickly, thus serving its main purpose to deter criminals from committing the worst crimes.

Medical advancements enable EMS teams and ER docs to provide lifesaving care to victims who would have died in earlier times. Surely that should affect the legal definition and application of "attempted murder" statutes.

Suppose a gunman empties his 9mm magazine shooting a victim. He has demonstrated the full intent and act of murder. Why should the law reduce his crime, and his punishment, simply because a health-care team miraculously saved the victim's life?

Such a gunman poses a much greater threat to general society--even though his crime didn't result in loss of life--than a jealous husband who killed his wife in a fit of unreasonable and ultimately remorseful rage.

Then there's the whole mess of malfunctioning drug laws that haven't curbed abuse, but have overcrowded jails and prisons. They represent one of the worst mismatches of intent, unintended consequences and failed results--a prime example of how public sentiment and personal behaviors changed rapidly and laws failed to keep pace. The only real hope is to clean-slate all the "war on drugs" and "just say no" iterations and go back to the drawing board to devise a more appropriate mix of treatment and punishment components.

Few subjects have as meaningful an impact on our communities as crime. If Arkansas legislators found a way to deep-six all the outdated, ineffective and unfair elements of our criminal code, and enact new statutes properly aligned with today's actualities, we would do more than steal the national spotlight.

We'd greatly improve our own state for all citizens.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.