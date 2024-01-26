Former landfill employee gets 6 years for property damage

HOT SPRINGS -- A former employee accused of setting fire to the Garland County Landfill office in 2022, then stealing and wrecking a county truck, was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday and ordered to pay over $179,000 in restitution after pleading no contest to the charges.

Tyler John Shuffield, 36, who lists a White Eagle Trail address, pleaded no contest in Garland County Circuit Court to felony charges of arson, theft of property over $25,000 and first-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, on each count to run concurrently.

Shuffield also pleaded no contest to a felony count of possession of a firearm by certain persons and was sentenced to six years in prison, to run concurrently, while additional felony counts of commercial burglary and theft by receiving of a firearm were withdrawn. He was also ordered to pay $179,752.53 in restitution and $190 in court costs.

He was previously convicted on Aug. 30, 2005, in Garland County of residential burglary and sentenced to five years' probation, which was revoked in 2008, and he was sentenced to six years in prison, court records show.

According to probable cause affidavits on the landfill incident, Garland County sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck in the 1100 block of Cedarglade Road on April 17, 2022, and found Shuffield lying in the roadway with injuries "consistent with falling or jumping from a moving vehicle."

Deputies also found a white 2022 Ford F-250 truck that had crashed into a nearby wooded area off the roadway. It was later determined the truck had been stolen from the landfill, at 1040 Cedarglade Road.

Deputies discovered that a "long black object" had been wedged between the back of the driver's seat and the accelerator. Nearby, they found a model fire truck, valued at $200, a Motorola radio, valued at $800, and ID badges belonging to Billy Sawyer, the manager of the landfill.

Sawyer was contacted and came to the scene. He said that Shuffield was an ex-employee who had been terminated about three months earlier. He also noted the fire truck and radio had been taken from his office.

Sawyer and deputies went to the landfill and discovered smoke coming from the windows of a single-wide mobile home that was used as an office. Fire personnel were notified and responded to the scene and extinguished a fire in the office.

Fire personnel found multiple paper files that appeared to have been set on fire "as there was no source of ignition close to where they were kept." It was also discovered a building between the two weigh stations had "a significant amount of damage to it," which was consistent with "being struck by a large vehicle."

Sawyer estimated the damage to the weigh station building to be in excess of $25,000 and the damages to his office and equipment to be in excess of $125,000. The value of the stolen F-250 truck was estimated at $50,000.

Sawyer noted Shuffield was never allowed access to the truck during his employment at the landfill and never had permission to enter or drive it.

While conducting a search of the area near where Shuffield was found, deputies located a black 2010 Ford F-150 "Harley-Davidson edition" pickup registered to a man living at the same address as Shuffield, with the same last name.

Sawyer noted Shuffield was known to drive a truck matching the one found. Deputies looked through the windows of the truck and saw a black handgun "in plain view" in a pouch on the back of the front passenger seat.

The next day investigators obtained a search warrant for the truck and retrieved the handgun, a SCCY 9-mm, valued at $228.30, and a computer check determined it had been reported stolen out of Hot Springs.

A computer check of Shuffield's criminal history showed his prior felony conviction which prohibits him from possessing any firearms. Warrants on the various charges were later issued, and Shuffield, who had been taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, was charged on April 20, 2022, on the multiple felony counts.

He was initially held without bond but was released on a $100,000 bond on April 25, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to all the charges on July 6, 2022. A mental evaluation was ordered on Sept. 22, 2022, at his attorney's request and at a hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, the findings were presented showing he was fit to proceed with trial.

Shuffield and his attorney did not accept the findings and requested a second evaluation, which was conducted on May 16. At a hearing on Aug. 22, Shuffield was ruled fit to proceed and a disposition hearing was later set for Tuesday.