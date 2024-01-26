Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Bentonville

Kenton Schmidt, 62, of 3305 S.W. I St. in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Schmidt was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

Adrian Sieber, 31, of 307 Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday in connection with second-degree battery, third-degree battery and resisting arrest. Sieber was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Osvaldo Cortez, 25, of 1311 W. Sunset Drive in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with false imprisonment and domestic battering. Cortez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County

Whitney McDonald, 25, of 11280 Vol Cheatham Road in Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday in connection with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree battery and resisting arrest. McDonald was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.