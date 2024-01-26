FYI Calendar: Father and son piano duo play Skokos in Alma Feb. 4

What do YOU want to do? Here's a new calendar to help you get out and get involved in our ever-growing arts scene.

Hear It Here

Classical Music Social -- With free spotlight concert at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 and Chamber Music Celebration at 7:30 p.m. ($25), Heroncrest in Elm Springs. Presented by Chamber Music of the Ozarks. cmozarks.org.

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon Feb. 4, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Ryan & Ryan -- Father and son piano duo, 4 p.m. Feb. 4, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $25-$35. skokospac.org.

__

Make Something

WowZa Workshops -- Needle felt appliques, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 & Clothing Upcycle, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. Free. Email wowzaball@gmail.com.

Sew Simple -- Make an oven mitt, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 3, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bean Mosaic Valentines -- 1-3 p.m. Feb. 3, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Necklace Making Workshop -- With Margaret Grubb, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Register at fsram.org/education.

A Glass Canvas -- Digital art with Jan Graham McMillen, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Eat & Drink

Evenings In Eleven -- A locally inspired, five-course menu created by Executive Chef Timothy Ordway, 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Frost Fest -- With craft beers, live music, art, vendors, food trucks and more, 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $50-$100. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

Cupid's Canvas -- Fine wines, gourmet bites and the chance to create a shared masterpiece, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $65 per couple. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Go Dancing!

Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony -- An evening of two-step lessons, line dancing, and info on heart health, mental health, domestic violence, suicide prevention, women's health and more, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, Auditorium, Building 3, Fayetteville. Free. va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care

__

See Some Art

Artists' Reception -- For "Beyond the Lens," a teen photography exhibit, plus the debut of a documentary film, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists' Reception -- For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

--

Take The Kids

"Ascension Day" -- How choices made in youth can alter the course of a lifetime is explored in this one-act play, set in a Wisconsin Bible camp in the spring of 1947, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. 521-4932 or artslivetheatre.com. Recommended for 10 and older.

Museum & Me -- Electricity, 9 a.m. Feb. 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free; best for ages 3-5. Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Send your organization's events to bmartin@nwaonline.com to be included.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com