Gamecocks rally, take down Tigers

BATON ROUGE -- Bree Hall made a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:14 remaining, and No. 1 South Carolina rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat ninth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 76-70 on Thursday night.

Chloe Kitts scored 14 points to lead the Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0), who beat the Tigers (18-3, 5-2) for the 15th consecutive time and snapped LSU's 29-game home winning streak.

Raven Johnson had 13 points, Te-Hina Paopao 12 and Kamilla Cardoso 11. Hall finished with 10 points, eight in the final seven minutes.

Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 13 rebounds for LSU. Angel Reese had 15 points and eight rebounds but fouled out with 4:02 left and the Tigers clinging to a 67-65 lead. Johnson hit two free throws to tie it, and LSU made only one basket the rest of the way -- a three-pointer by Hailey Van Lith that tied the game at 70-all with 1:42 left.

Van Lith finished with 12 points. Mikaylah Williams scored 12 and Flau'jae Johnson had 10.

LSU led 24-18 after one quarter and 41-30 late in the second, but the Gamecocks closed the period with a 6-0 run, including a three-pointer by MiLaysia Fulwiley at the buzzer.

South Carolina took its first lead since the first basket of the game when Cardoso converted a layup for a 63-61 advantage with 6:06 left in the fourth.

NO. 7 N.C. STATE 71,

CLEMSON 49

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Madison Hayes scored a career-high 24 points and North Carolina State won its 15th in a row over Clemson.

The Wolfpack (17-2, 5-2) had gone 2-2 after opening the season 14-0 including road losses at Virginia Tech and Miami.

But Hayes and North Carolina State took control of this one in a hurry. The Wolfpack opened with a 13-2 run. After Clemson closed to 18-15, they went on a 14-0 burst to restore the big lead.

Mimi Collins scored 14 points and Saniya Rivers 13 for the Wolfpack.

Ruby Whitehorn led Clemson with 11 points. The Tigers' leading scorer, Amari Robinson, was held to 10 points after coming in averaging nearly 18 points a game.

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 67,

ILLINOIS 59

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, Cotie McMahon had 17 points and Ohio State overcame a four-point second quarter for the win over Illinois.

The Buckeyes won their sixth consecutive game, including a 100-92 overtime win over No. 2 Iowa on Sunday.

The Illini held Ohio State to just four points in the second quarter, roaring back from an 18-13 deficit to hold a 33-22 lead at the break.

Makira Cook had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Illinois (8-10, 2-6). Genesis Bryant added 14 points.

NO. 22 SYRACUSE 79,

NO. 15 NOTRE DAME 65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Dyaisha Fair hit four three-pointers and scored 25 points, Alaina Rice added 19 points and eight rebounds and No. 22 Syracuse beat No. 15 Notre Dame for the Orange's first road win against the Irish in program history.

Fair made a layup to open the fourth quarter and Alyssa Latham followed with a jumper that made it 55-51 with 8:33 to play and Syracuse (17-2, 7-1) led the rest of the way. Notre Dame missed nine of its first 10 fourth-quarter shots and seven different Orange players scored in a 16-2 spurt that stretched the lead to 17 with two minutes remaining.

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame (14-4, 5-3) with 23 points. Sonia Citron added 14 on 4-of-17 shooting and Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds before she fouled out with 2:45 to play.

NO. 17 GONZAGA 82,

SANTA CLARA 45

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Yvonne Ejim made 9 of 16 from the floor and finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists to help Gonzaga beat Santa Clara and extend its win streak to 13 games.

Gonzaga (19-2, 6-0) shot 54% from the floor and outrebounded the Broncos 43-22.

Tess Heal led Santa Clara (15-6, 3-3) with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. The rest of the Broncos combined to make 8 of 34 (23.4%) from the floor.

Maud Huijbens scored nine of her career-high 15 points in the second half for Gonzaga.

NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 88,

BOSTON COLLEGE 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kiki Jefferson scored a season-high 27 points and Louisville beat Boston College for the 15th straight time.

Jefferson sank 8 of 14 shots, made both of her three-point attempts and 9 of 11 free throws for the Cardinals (17-3, 6-1). She added seven rebounds and four assists. Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 11 on 5-for-8 shooting. Olivia Cochran added 10 points and seven boards.

Teya Sidberry had 12 points and five rebounds to pace the Eagles (11-10, 3-5), who won the first meeting between the schools but haven't won since. Dontavia Waggoner and T'Yana Todd both had 11 points.

NO. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 87,

GEORGIA TECH 69

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 24 points and 13 assists and Virginia Tech beat Georgia Tech.

Kitley scored 19 points in the first half, on 9-of-11 shooting, and Amoore had 11 points and nine assists to help build a 46-35 lead. Amoore scored the first five points of the second half and Kitley added eight points in the third quarter as Virginia Tech (15-4, 6-2) pulled away.

Olivia Summiel added 12 points and nine rebounds for Virginia Tech.

Tonie Morgan scored 26 points and Rusne Augustinaite added 17 for Georgia Tech (13-7, 4-4).

NO. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 66,

MIAMI 61

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Deja Kelly scored 18 points and North Carolina blew almost all of a 19-point lead before fending off Miami for the win.

Kelly made 5 of 13 shots but was 0 for 4 from 3-point range for the Tar Heels (15-5, 7-1), who have won four in a row and are off to their best start in conference play since the 2012-13 season.

Maria Gakdeng had 13 points before fouling out for North Carolina. Alyssa Ustby had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Shayeann Day-Wilson sank 5 of 8 from three-point range and scored 18 to lead the Hurricanes (12-6, 2-5).

DUKE 88,

NO. 23 FLORIDA STATE 46

DURHAM, N.C. -- Taina Mair scored 18 points, Ashlon Jackson added 13 points and Duke beat No. 23 Florida State.

It was Duke's largest margin of victory (42 points) against a Top 25 opponent since 2000.

Mair made a three-pointer with 4:11 left in the second quarter for a 31-19 lead and Duke led by double figures the rest of the way. Mair and Jackson each scored 10 points in the first half as Duke built a 40-22 lead. The Seminoles were 9 of 41 (22%) from the floor with seven turnovers.

Duke went on a 21-0 run, spanning the third-quarter break, to build an 83-40 lead. Florida State missed its first 13 shots of the fourth.

The Blue Devils held Florida State to 22% shooting (17 of 76), with a 58-35 edge on the glass.

Kennedy Brown, Delaney Thomas and Camilla Emsbo each scored 11 points for Duke (13-6, 5-3). Ta'Niya Latson led Florida State (14-7, 5-4) with 15 points.