Hornets continue to impress

Bryant has been doing a lot of things right and very little wrong over its past 20 games, which is part of the reason why the Hornets haven't tasted defeat over that time frame.

The more logical explanation for the way they've played for the past two months is that they've simply performed better than anyone they've faced, particularly down the stretch.

That theory held true Tuesday when Bryant (20-2, 4-0 6A-Central), ranked No. 2 overall, beat No. 5 North Little Rock 64-53. The victory was the second of the season for the Hornets against a Charging Wildcat team that's expected to make a deep playoff run in March.

"I thought our guys played well," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "After beating [North Little Rock] in the tournament in Fort Smith over the holidays and to come back and give this performance, I thought said a lot about our team."

The high-level outings that Bryant has strung together since losing its first two games of the season has also spoke volumes.

The Hornets lost to Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes 79-69 and No. 4 Springdale Har-Ber 71-68 on consecutive days in November. Bryant held a double-digit lead in the third quarter of its loss to the Wildcats before Har-Ber stormed back to win.

Abrahamson's group hasn't been beaten since.

During their 20-game winning streak, which is the longest current run of any boys team in the state, the Hornets have not only mowed down North Little Rock twice, but they've also knocked off No. 3 Little Rock Central, reigning Class 6A champion Jonesboro, Class 5A No. 1 Benton, defending Class 5A champ Pine Bluff and reigning Class 4A titlist Little Rock Christian. Bryant has also beaten Vilonia and Van Buren, which are ranked No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, in Class 5A.

The average margin of victory for the Hornets has been nearly 19 points, which is impressive enough considering the competition they've faced. But Abrahamson isn't allowing what his team has done to cloud the bigger picture.

The win over North Little Rock was huge, especially when it comes to positioning and seeding in the conference standings. Outside of that, Abrahamson said it was essentially just another hurdle that Bryant needed to clear in order for it to continue down the promising path it's currently on.

"We beat a good team, and we've got to play another good team [today]," said Abrahamson, whose Hornets are scheduled to travel to Conway today. "We're not getting caught up in anything. We're taking this game for what it was. ... All it means is that we beat a good team in January. Nowwhat that's going to mean in March? I don't know."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK GIRLS

Together we stand

The roster at North Little Rock has undergone a few changes from last season. But the results have been similar.

The Lady Charging Wildcats returned just two starters -- Madison Hatley and Jocelyn Tate -- from last season's team that reached the Class 6A title game, but they've still managed to become the No. 1 team in the state by living by a team-first mindset.

"The togetherness has really surprised me," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said. "When you have two kids like Maddie and Jocelyn, everybody gets along with them. Those young kids, they clap for them, the whole nine yards. They're really good kids, and of course, they've been in that same spot before.

"Playing six sophomores and junior is kind of unique, but all those kids play so well together, and they genuinely like each other. That's been a big part of the success that we've had."

The only two losses for North Little Rock (19-2, 3-0 6A-Central) have come to out-of-state programs. The Lady Charging Wildcats were beaten 53-47 at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, which is ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN, and 55-48 to Cedar Hill, Texas.

North Little Rock will play No. 6 Cabot (19-3, 2-1) today.

BENTON BOYS

Getting defensive

Benton has been putting up plenty of points all season, but in its most recent victory, the Panthers showed off their defensive chops.

Hot Springs Lakeside was held to just 42 points in a 43-point loss to Benton (17-4, 7-0 5A-South) on Wednesday night. The Rams' output was their second-lowest total of the season. For the Panthers, it was also the second fewest points they've given up.

"We try to emphasize that," Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said of his team's defense. "I think everybody in the league and everybody in the state is trying to emphasize defense, and I thought we did a pretty good job [Wednesday]. But that's just a credit to our kids because they've bought into that."

The Panthers have held teams to 49 points or less five times, including 37 to Texarkana. Benton was locked in from the start against Lakeside, forcing 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes. The Panthers, who capitalized on the majority of Lakeside's 24 miscues, allowed the Rams to attempt just 17 shots in the first half when they built a 55-22 lead.

It was more of the same in the second half, with Benton getting after it on every defensive possession. As a result, the Panthers ended up walking away with their largest margin of victory on the season.

"I was really proud because we've had some trouble fouling in our traps," Hendrix said. "But we were solid and did a good job of beating [Lakeside] to their spots. If we want to ultimately get to where we want to go, we've got to put forth that effort on the defensive end."

FARMINGTON BOYS/GIRLS

Well-earned praise

Two of Farmington's top student-athletes reached significant milestones on back-to-back days.

Reese Shirey, a senior, notched 1,000 points for her career when she buried a 21-footer during the Lady Cardinals' 73-36 victory over Berryville on Tuesday. A little more than 24 hours later, Shirey's classmate, Layne Taylor surpassed the 3,000-point barrier in the Cardinals' 78-45 win over Huntsville on Wednesday.

Both players have been instrumental to the success of their respective teams. Shirey, who's signed with Northeastern (Okla.) State, has helped her team post a 25-1 record, a No. 1 ranking in Class 4A and a No. 2 overall ranking going into the Lady Cardinals' clash against Pea Ridge tonight.

Taylor, a North Texas signee, has the Cardinals sitting at 23-2, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and No. 10 overall. Farmington is expected to ascend to the top spot in its class if it wins today.

ADD-ONS

Springdale Har-Ber's Kimberly Jenkins won her 100th game at the school when the Lady Wildcats beat Fayetteville 52-50 last Saturday. Jenkins, a Hampton native and a former basketball standout at the University of Arkansas, won 487 games and two state titles at Valley Springs before taking over at Har-Ber in 2018. ... The New School Coach David Ferrell was recently recognized for winning his 700th career game. He reached that mark when the Cougars beat County Line 61-51 on Jan. 8. That victory also was Ferrell's 200th at The New School. ... Vilonia forward Dashun Spence, a two-time all-state selection, has committed to San Jose City (Calif.) College. The senior had a career-high 34 points Tuesday against Little Rock Parkview. ... Buffalo Island Central's Jax Whitley, Nettleton's Taylor Smith and Manila's Luke Kirk all reached the 1,000-point marks as varsity players. ... A pair of all-state seniors announced their plans to play collegiately at in-state programs. Kade Caldwell of Murfreesboro is set to play at Harding University, while Cooper Rabjohn, who's the all-time leading scorer at Rector, will suit up next season for Williams Baptist.