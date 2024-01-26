Eddie Noeman, mayor of Mason, Tenn., said the predominantly Black west Tennessee community of 1,300 people "came together for the town" as freezing weather broke pipes and caused leaks in the decades-old, neglected water system.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, of Joliet, Ill., was charged with one count of obstructing justice as police say "she made statements in order to prevent the apprehension" of her boyfriend, who was accused of fatally shooting seven relatives and an eighth person.

Marc Bru, a 44-year-old Proud Boy sentenced to six years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, told a federal judge that he "can give me a hundred years and I'd do it all over again."

Thomas Hildebrandt, the lead researcher and head of the Department of Reproduction at BioRescue, said a southern white rhino's pregnancy through embryo transfer is proof that "an embryo that is frozen, thawed, produced in a test tube can produce new life and that is what we want for the northern white rhino."

Deyvin Morales, 29, and Juan Alvarez-Soto, 25, face up to life in prison after being convicted by a federal jury in South Dakota of kidnapping, carjacking and other counts related to the May 2022 armed abduction of an FBI employee.

Michelle Francl, a chemistry professor at Bryn Mawr College, said she "didn't know we'd wade into a diplomatic conversation with the U.S. Embassy" when she suggested that a pinch of salt is key to a perfect cup of tea, which angered British tea consumers.

Eli Regalado, Denver pastor of the online-only Victorious Grace Church, claimed "the Lord brought" him the Kingdom Wealth Exchange cryptocurrency marketplace that Colorado's securities commissioner claims he and his wife used to defraud parishioners out of $3.2 million.

Karol Chwiesiuk, 32, a Chicago police officer on unpaid leave, was sentenced to 90 days of home detention and three years of probation on misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.

Max Mesidor, the archbishop of Port-au-Prince, thanked "God for helping us" after six nuns and two others who were kidnapped were released, but he declined to say whether a ransom was paid or who was responsible.