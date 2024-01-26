He is no saint at all

I noticed news reports that referred to Donald Trump as the "second coming" of Christ. Apparently, many evangelical ministers have been proclaiming this "fact" from the pulpit.

I know I am an Episcopalian and all, but I'm pretty sure that we have the same Bible, and I have read it, thank you very much. I am very certain that I have never read a passage in this book which states that the "second coming" of Jesus will resemble the Devil rather than Jesus. Seems pretty incongruous to me!

Trump is just about as far from Jesus as it is humanly possible to get. Do you believe that Jesus would have turned down the heat and water in an apartment building that he owned to drive out rent-controlled tenants so that he could convert the building into a condo and make more money? That's what Trump did.

I am very afraid that we are going to lose the country that we know because of this abomination and the cult which worships him and believes every lie that he tells. How did we raise so many demented and stupid people in this country? I wonder if these people are familiar with the concept of the Antichrist. The apocalypse may be on the way in the guise of climate change, and these Trump supporters seem to vote to bring it about. This country is headed for disaster if we cannot get some kind of control over these moronic voters.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

It's up to individuals

Let me first say that I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat. But I would like to commend our former governor for his comments the other day regarding the people who still think that every word out of the mouth of "The Donald" is gospel.

Asa Hutchinson may be one of the very few sane Republicans left in Arkansas. That is evidenced by the following statement he made as he was suspending his campaign: "Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last eight years. Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so."

The time has come for one of the major political parties to nominate someone who is not going to be elected as the product of the vitriol of negative campaigning or as "the lesser of two evils." However, I am afraid that is just what we will do this November, as we have done for far too long.

I know we can get it right ... it is up to each individual to really think for themselves and then--and only then--can we make America great again.

TIM LARSEN

Springdale