LIVE! Music: Chris Stapleton going ‘Higher’ at Missouri amphitheater

Chris Stapleton is set to croon "You're as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey" at the Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena in Ridgedale, Mo., this summer on his "All-American Road Show" tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2. Ticket details can be found at chrisstapleton.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 until Feb. 1.

Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena is set to re-open in late May and is a project of noted conservationist Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge.

An eight-time Grammy, 16-time CMA and 15-time ACM award-winner, Stapleton released his latest album, "Higher," Nov. 10 on Mercury Nashville. "Higher" was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A.

ELSEWHERE

The Momentary -- Astral Project, 7 p.m. today; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern -- Buddy Shute and the Motivators, 7 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Smoke and Barrel -- Jesse Welles and Gardensnakes, 9 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Robert Ellis concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. Sunday.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors, 6 p.m. and Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. today; Gone Country, 9 p.m. Saturday; Colour Design, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 8 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville.

JJ's Live -- Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

The Grove Comedy Club -- Kevin McCaffrey album recording starts at 6:30 today and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday in Lowell.

King Opera House -- "Simply Seger: The Fire Inside Tour 2024," 8 p.m today in Van Buren.

The Ouachitas -- Common Roots, 7 p.m. Saturday in Alma.

