Murphy reports $116.3M in 4th-quarter net income

HOUSTON -- Murphy Oil Corp. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $116.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

"We had a strong year of production and excellent execution, generating ample free cash flow to advance our capital allocation framework," Roger W. Jenkins, president and chief executive officer, said in the report. "This allowed us to return $150 million to shareholders through buybacks and retire $500 million of debt, resulting in a nearly 60% decrease in debt since year-end 2020. Our ongoing financial stewardship has given us momentum going into 2024, beginning with an increase to our longstanding dividend and restoring it to its 2016 level."

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $844.2 million in the period, exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $661.6 million, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

Murphy shares fell 11 cents to close Thursday at $38.30.