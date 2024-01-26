Muss languishing in rotation search

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman rotated players against Ole Miss on Wednesday night like it was an exhibition game.

Except it was the 19th regular-season game and the sixth in SEC play.

Musselman would prefer to use a tight rotation with seven or eight players getting the majority of minutes.

It's a formula that helped Musselman's teams at Nevada and Arkansas have at least 20 victories each of the previous eight seasons with a combined six NCAA Tournament appearances -- including two reaching the Elite Eight and two others in the Sweet 16 -- and a 207-76 record.

The winning was expected to continue with the Razorbacks, who were ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press preseason poll after adding a highly-touted group of transfers and two high school signees ranked among the top 40 nationally in guard Layden Blocker and center Baye Fall.

But instead of reducing the rotation in SEC games, Musselman has continued to tinker with starting lineups and bench players trying to find the right combination that will produce victories.

It hasn't worked, at least not so far.

The latest example of a dysfunctional team came Wednesday at the SJB Pavilion, where Ole Miss pounded the Razorbacks 77-51.

It was the fifth SEC loss for Arkansas (10-9, 1-5) by 10 or more points. The average margin in the five losses is 20.6 points, including 83-51 at home to No. 8 Auburn in the SEC opener Jan. 6.

Musselman used 12 players in the first half at Ole Miss and 13 for the game with all of them playing at least six minutes.

Thirteen Razorbacks have started at least one game and 14 are averaging 13 or more minutes.

"Everybody's getting an opportunity," Musselman said after the Ole Miss game. "Point guard play, turnovers. Shooters are struggling shooting the ball. At the center spot, we had zero defensive rebounds.

"There are a lot of areas. It's not one particular player. It's not one particular position. It's across the board."

The Rebels outrebounded Arkansas 43-28, outscored the Razorbacks 22-4 in points off turnovers and held them to 33.3% shooting (17 of 51), including 5 of 22 on three-pointers.

"We're getting outplayed at every position right now," Musselman said.

Junior guard Tramon Mark has been Arkansas' only consistent scorer, averaging 17.8 points per game, but he didn't play at Ole Miss because of migraine headaches.

With Mark out, Musselman used his 11th different starting lineup.

Senior guard Khalif Battle and senior forward Denijay Harris both made their first starts and joined senior guard Davonte Davis, who made his 18th start, senior forward Chandler Lawson (13th) and sophomore guard Keyon Menifield (fourth).

Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who started the first 18 games and is averaging 8.9 points and 6.9 rebounds, played 12 minutes off the bench in the first half. He didn't play in the second half because of knee soreness.

"Every team goes through injuries, every team goes through players in and out of the lineup," Musselman said of the impact of losing Mark and Brazile. "It allowed other people an opportunity to play.

"And then you go back and watch the film and try to dissect the players [who received] the extra minutes."

In Musselman's previous four seasons at Arkansas, at least one Razorback was in the top seven in the SEC in minutes played. Three of those seasons the Razorbacks had three players in the top 10 for most minutes in the SEC.

Anthony Black, a freshman point guard for Arkansas last season who is now with the NBA's Orlando Magic, averaged 34.8 minutes to lead the SEC with junior guard Ricky Council third (34.1) and Davis sixth (33.1).

Mark leads the Razorbacks in minutes played this season at 30.8, which ranks 10th in the SEC.

As an example of how erratic playing time has been distributed, Battle played 28 minutes at Ole Miss -- and scored a team-high 11 points -- after not playing in Arkansas' 78-71 victory over Texas A&M last week. He was averaging 12 minutes in SEC play going into Wednesday night's game and played 5 in South Carolina's 77-64 victory over the Razorbacks last Saturday.

Other examples of how fluid playing time has become:

Davis is averaging 29 minutes, but played 8 at Ole Miss. He wasn't injured, Musselman said, but didn't play in the second half.

Harris played 24 minutes the first 18 games before getting 13 minutes against the Rebels.

Sophomore guard Joseph Pinion, who scored 10 points in 22 minutes off the bench at Ole Miss, is averaging 6.8 minutes in 13 games.

Menifield played 24 minutes Wednesday night after playing 3 at Florida, 12 against Texas A&M and 2 against South Carolina the previous three games.

Senior guard El Ellis averaged 27.6 minutes the previous three games and played 23 at Ole Miss. He has played 9 or fewer minutes in seven other games, including 1 minute each against Lipscomb and at Georgia.

"I actually thought we played fairly hard," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show after the Ole Miss game. "We just got outplayed, outmanned one through five.

"I did think the effort was better than it has been, but Ole Miss took it to us in a lot of areas."

Musselman went with his preferred tighter rotation against Texas A&M as eight Razorbacks played 12 or more minutes led by Mark (40), Brazile (34), Davis (33) and Ellis (31).

But against South Carolina, Musselman used 12 players in the first half and 13 for the game, in which the Gamecocks led by as many as 19 points.

Musselman was asked after the game whether using such a large rotation might be having a negative impact on the players.

"What do you want us to do?" Musselman said. "Not try different players?"

It's difficult to project a starting lineup and rotation for Arkansas for Saturday's game against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday at Walton Arena, especially with Mark's and Brazile's availability uncertain.

"Hopefully I've coached in enough places and understand that injuries are part of the game," Musselman said. "It's got to be a next-man-up mentality.

"You try to figure out what you can do, and right now obviously we're struggling on both sides of the ball."