Comedian Jon Stewart is returning to "The Daily Show" as a weekly host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle. Comedy Central said Wednesday that Stewart, 61, will host the topical TV show, the perch he ruled for 16 years starting in 1999, every Monday starting Feb. 12. A rotating lineup of show regulars are on tap for the rest of the week. "Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit." The show, which won an Emmy Award this month for best talk series, has not had a permanent host since Trevor Noah left last year. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about who will host "The Daily Show" after the November election. Stewart will serve as an executive producer through 2025.

A sexual assault lawsuit filed against Gerard Depardieu by a French actress has been dropped because it was past the statute of limitations, prosecutors in Paris said Monday, but the French actor is still under investigation in a separate case. In the lawsuit that was dropped, actress Helene Darras had accused Depardieu of groping her on the set of "Disco," a comedy released in 2008. Her suit had been filed in September but was made public only last month. Depardieu, 75, has denied any wrongdoing, and he has not been convicted in connection with any of the accusations against him. The Paris prosecutor's office said Monday that Darras' suit was dropped in late December because the statute of limitations had run out on the alleged assault. In France, adult victims of sexual assault have six years after an alleged crime to file a lawsuit. Depardieu has been charged with rape and sexual assault in a case involving Charlotte Arnould, a French actress who says he sexually assaulted her in Paris in 2018, when she was 22. That investigation is continuing, according to the Paris prosecutor's office.