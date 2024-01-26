NASA helicopter’s Mars mission is over Biden’s top diversity officer departs Biden to host visit for Japanese premier U.S. warned Iran of terrorist attack

NASA helicopter's Mars mission is over

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA's little Mars helicopter has flown its last flight.

The space agency announced Thursday that the 4-pound chopper named Ingenuity can no longer fly because of rotor blade damage. While it remains upright and in contact with flight controllers, its $85 million mission is officially over, officials said.

Originally intended as a short-term tech demo, Ingenuity logged 72 flights over three years at Mars. It accumulated more than two hours of flight time, traveling 11 miles. It soared as high as 79 feet and hit speeds of up to 22.4 mph.

Ingenuity hitched a ride on NASA's Perseverance rover, landing on Mars in 2021. It ended up serving as a scout for the rover and proved powered flight was possible in the thin Martian atmosphere.

Images beamed back this week from its last flight showed that one or more of its rotor blades suffered damage while landing and may have hit the surface. The blades are no longer usable, according to NASA.

Biden's top diversity officer departs

NEW YORK -- The White House's top diversity officer and first-ever aide in the role is leaving the Biden administration after three years in his position.

Michael Leach, a special assistant to President Joe Biden and the chief diversity and inclusion officer for the White House, departs after serving as a top aide to the Democrat since his 2020 presidential campaign, the White House said on Thursday.

In office and during the campaign, Leach, who's Black, spearheaded efforts to create the most diverse general election and White House staffs in history. He was frequently involved in conversations advancing inclusive perspectives in administration policy.

Leach said the role "has been the honor of a lifetime" and expressed "great optimism" about the administration's future diversity and inclusion efforts. Leach, who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday ahead of Thursday's announcement of his departure, will take time to reflect on how to best increase equity across institutions before his next role.

The White House has not immediately replaced its top diversity officer role but has launched a job search for the position.

Biden to host visit for Japanese premier

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will host Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit April 10, with the goal of strengthening a critical alliance as the United States has sought to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the visit will include a formal state dinner.

As president, Biden has visited Japan twice, most recently going to the city of Hiroshima last May for the Group of Seven summit among major industrialized nations. Kishida's visit comes as the federal government is reviewing the national security implications of Japan's Nippon Steel plans to acquire the Pittsburgh-based company U.S. Steel for roughly $14.1 billion.

Kirby declined to say whether the government's review of that potential merger would be a subject at the state visit. He said Biden and Kishida will likely discuss a range of issues in Asia, including how to improve cooperation with South Korea.

U.S. warned Iran of terrorist attack

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government privately warned Iran that the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack before bombings in Kerman earlier this month that killed 95 people, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The official, who was not authorized to comment and insisted on anonymity to discuss the intelligence, said the U.S. was following its longstanding policy of a "duty to warn" other governments against potential lethal threats.

The official did not detail how the U.S., which does not have diplomatic relations with Iran, conveyed the warning about its intelligence on ISIS-Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, but noted that government officials "provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks."

Iranian state media did not acknowledge the U.S. giving Tehran the information, and Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Jan. 3 attack on Kerman, about 510 miles southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran. The dual suicide bombing killed at least 95 people and wounded dozens of others attending a commemoration for the late Gen. Qassem Soleiman.

In the time since, Iran has been trying to blame the U.S. and Israel for the attack amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It has launched missile attacks on Iraq and Syria. It then launched strikes on nuclear-armed Pakistan, which responded with its own strikes on Iran, further raising tensions in a region inflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.



