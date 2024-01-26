NEWS IN BRIEF

State’s milk output continues to decline

Milk production in Arkansas continued significant declines in the fourth quarter year-over-year as the state’s dairy herds got smaller.

Arkansas dairy cows produced 7 million pounds of milk for the October through December period, a 30% decrease compared with a year ago but unchanged when compared with the previous quarter. A gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds.

On average, the number of dairy cows in the state’s farms during the fourth quarter was 2,500 head, down 1,000 from the same time in 2022 but also unchanged from the third quarter.

Nationwide dairies produced 55.6 billion pounds of milk, down 0.6% from the fourth quarter last year while the average number of milk cows was 9.36 million, 44,000 head fewer year-over-year.

— John Magsam

Cookbook sales help at McDonald House

Sales of Dillard’s annual Southern Living Christmas Cookbook will allow the retailer to donate more than $245,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities local chapters this year.

The donation will bump the company’s total contributions to local Ronald McDonald House chapters up to more than $15.8 million since 1994, a company news release said.

“Over the past 29 years, Dillard’s has developed a strong bond with [Ronald McDonald House] in our communities,” Senior Vice President Denise Mahaffy said in the release.

“The work they do every day to bring comfort to families with children who are sick inspires us and makes the sale of the cookbooks an enormous source of pride and satisfaction.” The charity organization provides access to care and resources to families with children who are battling illnesses, injuries or require hospitalization.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Dillard’s continuous support of our mission,” said Joanna Sabato, global chief marketing and communications officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“The generous donation will undoubtedly help impact the health and wellbeing of families with children who are ill or injured when they need it most.” The Southern Living Christmas Cookbook is specifically sold to benefit the charity, the release stated.

— Cristina LaRue

Index sits at 925.59 after jump of 11.70

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 925.59, up 11.70 points.

“Strong GDP data for the fourth quarter combined with a lower than expected GDP Price Index fueled investor optimism as stocks continue to march higher led by the energy sector,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Serviced rose 2.2% and Tyson Foods shares rose 1.6%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.