GOLF

Eagle gives Jaeger the lead

Stephan Jaeger of Germany made a 35-foot eagle putt on his final hole for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Thursday. Jaeger was at 12 under halfway through the tournament on the blufftop layout overlooking the Pacific Ocean. He started on the back nine of the easier North Course and leapfrogged Hojgaard with his eagle on the par-5 ninth to sit atop a crowded leaderboard. Jaeger, 32, shot a 68 on the South Course on Wednesday. Hojgaard, 22, shot a bogey-free 66 on the North Course and was at 11 under. Thomas Detry of Belgium and Matthieu Pavon of France were 10 under after playing the South Course. Pavon played a consistent round of 65 with just one bogey while Detry had two bogeys in his final four holes for a 68. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore (3-under 141) made the cut by one stroke. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 2-under 142.

Ko, Korda share honors

Lydia Ko tried to conserve her energy after her victory last weekend in the LPGA Tour's season opener, but she clearly did enough to keep her game sharp. The former world No. 1 shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with Nelly Korda at the LPGA Drive on Championship. Nanna Koerstz Madsen was one shot back, and second-ranked Ruoning Yin was part of a big group at 67 that included another past major champion, Sei Young Kim. Ko's victory on her home course at Lake Nona was her first since 2022. She had a 45-minute lesson with her Korea-based coach on Monday, then made the roughly 2 1/2-hour drive to Bradenton Country Club on the Gulf Coast. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 1-under 70. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 72. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 6-over 77.

BASKETBALL

LeBron a 20-time All-Star

LeBron James joined yet another exclusive club, and he'll have plenty of familiar faces alongside him at this season's NBA All-Star Game. James is now an All-Star -- and an All-Star starter -- for the 20th time, with the league unveiling the results of this season's starter balloting on Thursday night. James is the first 20-time All-Star in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose career scoring record was broken by James last season, was a 19-time selection. This year's game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Joining James in the Western Conference starting lineup: Phoenix's Kevin Durant, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Dallas' Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's leader in 30-point games this season who edged perennial All-Star starter Stephen Curry of Golden State for the final West backcourt spot. Durant is a 14-time selection now, one of only 11 players in NBA history to be picked that many times. In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined by Boston's Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid -- the reigning NBA MVP, two-time defending scoring champion and current NBA scoring leader -- in the frontcourt. Tatum set an All-Star Game record last season, scoring 55 points in the contest at Salt Lake City on the way to MVP honors. The East guards are Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton -- who'll be a starter on his home floor -- and Milwaukee's Damian Lillard.

Unseld out as Wizards' coach

Amid a rebuild without much of a foundation, the Washington Wizards' front office felt the players needed to hear from a new voice. Wes Unseld Jr. was ousted Thursday as the Wizards' coach midway through his third season with the team, which has the second-fewest wins in the NBA. Assistant Brian Keefe was named interim coach. Unseld will remain with the the team in a front-office advisory role. The Wizards entered Thursday night's game against Utah having lost lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games. Wizards president Michael Winger, who is overseeing the team's rebuild, said he made the decision after several meetings including him, Unseld and General Manager Will Dawkins.

FOOTBALL

Patriots' receiver arrested

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested Thursday on charges related to illegal online gaming while he was under age and played at LSU, authorities said. Boutte is accused of creating an online betting account under a fake name and then placing more than 8,900 illegal bets. State police said in a news release that at least 17 of the bets were on NCAA football games. Six were wagers on LSU football, according to a state police news release. Baton Rouge news outlets reported that an arrest affidavit alleges that two bets are believed to have been placed on an LSU game that Boutte played in. Bets were made while he was still under the age of 21 and not legally allowed to gamble, according to Louisiana State Police. Investigators said the efforts led to more than $500,000 in winnings, with most of that money being used to place additional bets. Boutte, who is now 21, is currently listed on the Patriots' roster. He played in five games last season.

FIGURE SKATING

Championship leaders withdraw

Winning the pairs short program was enough for Emily Chan and Spencer Howe at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The duo, who had been sidelined all season while Howe recovered from a torn labrum in his shoulder, scored 65.86 points on Thursday to sit atop a crowded leaderboard in Columbus, Ohio. But just hours later, Chan and Howe decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition so that he could continue his recovery from the surgery last May. Chan and Howe could still compete at the world championships in March in Montreal, where the U.S. will send three teams. But they will need to file a petition, and U.S. Figure Skating said they have signaled their intention to do so. Their withdrawal from nationals means Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea, who were right behind with 64.57 points, moved into first place heading into the free skate Saturday. Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman are right behind with 64.21 points.

Stephan Jaeger watches his tee shot on the seventh hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Sungjae Im hits his tee shot on the 15th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Patrick Rodgers watches his tee shot on the 11th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



David Lipsky hits his tee shot on the 11th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Ryu Hisatsune watches his tee shot on the seventh hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



Tony Finau, center, picks up his ball on the 15th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

