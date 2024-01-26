100 years ago

Jan. 26, 1924

Employment of convict labor, contrary to the state laws, was charged in a suit filed in Chancery court here yesterday by labor leaders. The suit is directed against the Board of Penitentiary Commissioners. It seeks an injunction against future contracts for convict labor, cancellation of all those in existence and a court inspection of all existing contracts and agreements. The suit attacks the rise of convict labor on the Remmel dam, on Coal Creek, Hot Springs county, which the Arkansas Light and Power Company is contracting.

50 years ago

Jan. 26, 1974

HOT SPRINGS -- A nine-count federal indictment returned Thursday accuses former state Senator Q. Byrum Hurst Sr. and three other men associated with Hurst banks of misapplying $197,917 in loans by two Pike County banks. ... During the alleged transactions, ranging from early 1971 into 1972, the four were officers or directors of either the Bank of Glenwood at Glenwood or the Pike County Bank at Murfreesboro. All of the alleged violations involved those two banks. ... The indictment charges conspiracy, misapplication of bank funds through fraud, falsification of bank records, and obstruction of justice.

25 years ago

Jan. 26, 1999

FORT SMITH -- Police quickly developed a suspect in Sunday's robbery of the Gas Well convenience store -- they arrested the man whose name was on the robber's hat. Store clerk Mary Ann Buckner told police that a man walked up to the counter about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He asked her if anyone else was in the store then brandished a pistol and demanded that she give him the $20 bills in the register. Buckner told police that the robber wore an orange hard hat with "James Newsome" written on the front. The robbery report said Buckner gave the robber about $200. ... Officers went to Newsome's apartment at 1801 Cavanaugh Road. Officer Mark Hallum's report said Newsome said he had been out that night but didn't go to the store. ... Later, an officer checking the route from the convenience store to Newsome's apartment searched a trash bin and found a plastic grocery bag that contained the hard hat with Newsome's name on it. Officers returned to the residence and arrested Newsome about 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

10 years ago

Jan. 26, 2014

BENTON -- The staff at Arkansas' largest juvenile lockup didn't abide by state law when it took DNA from a boy last year, according to a copy of a judge's order issued last week. The ruling in Saline County has called into question the legitimacy of DNA samples taken from other juveniles for about a decade under the same Division of Youth Services' practice that resulted in collection of the boy's genetic material. Under the practice, the Youth Services Division required its staff at the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center near Alexander to take DNA samples from youths who committed any felony, even though a state law requires that genetic material be taken only from juveniles who commit specific crimes.